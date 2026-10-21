A Delhi apartment, set high up in one of the Indian capital's tall buildings, has been completely rethought by local practice Mold Design Studio. The project, titled Brickloom, spans an impressive 4,500 sq ft; its expansive interiors, long vistas and a generous outdoor area that evokes the feeling of a rural retreat make this a distinctive urban home in the sky

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

Enter Brickloom, a new Delhi apartment by Mold Design Studio

The family home is centred on a dramatic, double-height space at its heart. It contains the Delhi apartment's main circulation hub as well as its living spaces, connecting levels and ensuring a sense of spatial richness within. The property's original, fairly raw, industrial character was retained – exposed brickwork, metal detailing and crisp, minimalist surfaces abound.

At the same time, elements that add warmth and transform what could have been a colder, more utilitarian space into a cosy family home were strategically added throughout. These include teak and live-edge timber features, brass fixtures and pendant lighting, cane and rattan detailing and hand-blocked textiles.

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

The home's furniture language follows the same approach, mixing soft bouclé forms, artisanal wood-and-cane craftsmanship, and pared-down industrial elements (for example, a Crittall-style glass partition that separates the home office from the rest of the house). The result feels cohesive, with bold colour accents in olive green, rust orange, and cobalt blue underlining nooks and niches.

The floating timber-and-steel staircase that connects the Delhi apartment's heart – its kitchen and dining areas – with the private rooms upstairs is also treated as a key design feature and centrepiece. An open balustrade on the upper level keeps the corridors flowing and the visual connections alive.

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

Stepping outside, the roof terrace is defined by its ochre-washed walls and arched cobalt-blue louvred shutters. Features such as cobbled flooring and the blue waters of a swimming pool nod to the palette of the Greek islands, underlining its intention to serve as an escape.

The design team explains: 'Designed for togetherness year-round, this terrace centres on a sun-washed pool for summer lounging and shifts into a fireplace-and-barbecue gathering spot come winter. By night, fairy lights warm the terracotta and blue tones into a magical glow - a space built to be lived in, not just admired.'

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(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

(Image credit: Jeetin Sharma)

mold.net.in