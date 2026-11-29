American artist Leonard Baby has always adored Anna Nicole Smith. ‘I grew up in a very religious household, so she was practically everything I was supposed to disapprove of,’ he says. ‘Naturally, I thought she was sublime.’

Baby, who grew up in an isolated fundamentalist religious community in Colorado Springs, was taught that being gay was a sin, and was subjected to conversion therapy in middle school, escaping to New York when he was 17.

Nobody's Fool Anna #5 (Image credit: Courtesy of Leonard Baby and gallery)

It is a history he has addressed in previous works, which consider the consequences of forbidding queerness and femininity in evangelical households. Now, he sets his sights on the antithesis of this, the ‘impossibly beautiful, completely outrageous, and extremely funny’ Smith. Adds Baby: ‘A man behaves like a lunatic and he's a comic visionary. Anna delivers a perfect joke, and people assume she's brain-damaged. It's a sinister double standard.’

Baby’s new exhibition, in collaboration with Playboy, encompasses a series of works that act as a love letter to Smith, a painterly homage to her impossible glamour. Smith, who died in 2007 at age 39, has inherited a tragic aura in the years since her death, and there is an unmistakable vulnerability in her images today – but that is no means all there was to her, says Baby.

What ever happen to Vicki Lynn? Anna #1 (Image credit: Courtesy of Leonard Baby and gallery)

‘Being looked at is a fairly vulnerable position to put yourself in, but Anna wasn't exactly an innocent bystander,’ he adds. ‘What I love about the Playboy pictures is how much fun she seems to be having. She knows perfectly well they're intended for an audience of dopey, horny men. There's a wonderful mixture of generosity and condescension in the way she looks at the camera. She's giving them exactly what they want, but there's a suggestion that she knows something they don't.’

Baby is drawn to the life he saw in Smith’s photographs. For him, recreating Smith is an act of love. ‘I've never found Anna's behaviour particularly mysterious. I've been too drunk, too emotional, too needy, too vain. I've made a fool of myself over men. Most people have, although some have better publicists. Anna had perfectly ordinary human insecurities. She just happened to express them on a spectacular scale.’

‘The pictures might resemble the familiar male gaze, but the desire is coming from somewhere else. I’m not looking at Anna thinking I’d like to have her. I’m looking at Anna thinking I'd like to be her’ Leonard Baby

He isn’t trying to reclaim Smith, or present her in a new light, or present her as a tragedy. ‘Tragedy isn't a personality. She was hilarious, vulgar, brilliant, foolish, vain and generous, often all at once. She created one of the most memorable personalities in American popular culture. That's quite an achievement.’

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Ultimately the paintings, as Smith did, speak for themselves. ‘There's also something interesting to me about a gay man painting a female sex symbol,’ Baby adds. ‘The pictures might resemble the familiar male gaze, but the desire is coming from somewhere else. I'm not looking at Anna thinking I'd like to have her. I'm looking at Anna thinking I'd like to be her. It's a different sort of eroticism.’

‘Anna Nicole, Baby!’ by Leonard Baby at Delano Miami Beach during Miami Art Week, 2-6 December 2026



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