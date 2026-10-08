A glass artist and material researcher, Lulu Harrison works at the cusp of historical and contemporary glassmaking. A self-taught glass artist ’specialising in glass alchemy’, she is inspired by primitive forms and techniques, which she develops through a practice aimed at working with local and waste materials.

The designer has now been announced as the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust and Sanderson's Rising Star Craft Award, for which she will receive a £25,000 bursary in support of her practice's future development. The award is part of the British company's commitment to supporting a new generation of creative craftspeople, and a speculative look at how innovative artisanal approaches can help move the industry forward.

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

'What distinguished Lulu Harrison was not only the quality of her craftsmanship, but the strength of her vision for the future of glassmaking and her commitment to ensuring this remarkable artistry continues to evolve and thrive,' says Sanderson Design Group CEO and QUEST chair Lisa Montague, who led a jury including journalist Debika Ray and Wallpaper* design critic Hugo Macdonald.

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

Now based in Oxfordshire, Harrison first approached glass while studying for an MA in Materials Futures at Central Saint Martins, from which she graduated in 2022. 'Having previously lived in Cornwall, I already had links with local fishermen and was particularly interested in working with waste from the fishing industry,' she says. That kickstarted a process of discovery that led her to learning about traditional practices that employ limestone from local shells as the main ingredient for her exploration of glassmaking.

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

'Her work demonstrates a compelling harmony between traditional making techniques and emerging technologies, creating new ways for craft to be communicated, understood, and embraced by future generations,' continues Montague. 'Through her innovative approach, alongside her commitment to research, sustainability, and the preservation of specialist skills, she embodies the spirit of innovation that has always driven great craft forward. This builds a bridge between heritage and progress that will inspire the next generation of makers.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

(Image credit: Courtesy Sanderson)

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