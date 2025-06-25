Summer evenings in Venice inspire Sophie Bille Brahe’s vases

'I visited Venice for the first time when I was a little girl. I remember having a Coke on Piazza San Marco at Caffè Florian, being obsessed and mesmerised by the glassware,' recalls jewellery designer Sophie Bille Brahe. Best known for her distinctively modern jewellery, the Danish designer has now launched a collection of glass vases, titled 'Bouquet de Venezia’, perfectly encapsulating that sense of childhood wonder through iridescent glass forms.

Sophie Bille Brahe presents Bouquet de Venezia

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Handmade by specialist glass blowers in Murano, the collection comprises eight vases combining traditional forms with a tinted glass normally used in Venetian street lights. It's a nuance the designer has long admired, and spent years perfecting before achieving the right effect in collaboration with master glassmakers.

'There is such a unique tradition of glassblowing in Murano, it feels like its own little world. I have dreamt of doing vases for a long time, and I feel so lucky that I got to do it there,' she says.

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

In its elegant simplicity, the collection is both an ode to the city and a combination of memory and inspiration for the designer. 'I remember dreaming about how the light reflected on the coloured glass on all the lamp posts in Venice when I was a child,' says Bille Brahe. 'I love Venice at night, when all the reflections shimmer on the canals. It has a special atmosphere that I have never found anywhere else. My favourite thing is to sit on a piazza while watching the city move.'

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Available to buy at sophiebillebrahe.com