The American fashion designer Ulla Johnson is known her breezy, free-spirited collections – influenced by a childhood of travel as the daughter of two New York-based archaeologists, who met in the former Yugoslavia while excavating artefacts from ancient Mesopotamia.

Johnson approaches her work with a similar spirit, though her treasures might be crinkled strips of golden lurex (as adorned jackets and dresses in her A/W 2026 collection), or the work of Mozambique-born, Italy-based artist Cassi Namoda, whose paintings appear across her upcoming Pre-Spring 2027 collection. A recent fragrance launch, meanwhile, saw evocative scents by perfumer Lyn Harris encased in bottles evoking 19th-century Chinese snuff bottles with porcelain caps by Los Angeles ceramic artist Jonathan Yamakami.

Inside Ulla Johnson’s serene new London address

(Image credit: Kate Martin)

Her stores have become extensions of this universe: a recently opened boutique on New York’s Upper East Side, designed by Valle de Valle, is adorned with Dedar fabrics, gilded wall coverings and her own collection of vintage objets (she described it as ‘a glowing jewel box of treasures’ to Wallpaper*), while a sunlit Los Angeles store was created alongside West Coast design legend Kelly Wearstler and evoked Californian design from the 1970s and 1980s.

This continues with her latest opening on London’s Sloane Street, marking her standalone retail store outside of the United States. This time, she drafted Italian architect and designer Giuseppe Porcelli – the former art and design director at Dimorestudio – to conceive the space, which sits on a corner spot close to Sloane Square.

(Image credit: Kate Martin)

‘This opening marks an exciting and long-awaited moment for the brand,’ Johnson tells Wallpaper* of the first European outpost. ‘We are very thoughtful about where and how we open our stores, and I was immediately drawn to Chelsea for its connection to community. It feels like a true neighbourhood, and I cannot wait to see our brand become a part of it – I look forward to welcoming our London community and those perhaps discovering us for the first time into our new home.’

Home is an apt word: like previous boutiques, the Sloane Street address was approached by Porcelli as one might a private residence (indeed, the designer counts a number of residential projects amongst his work), with an eclectic array of objects occupying the space. The majority of these are the spoils of a new collaboration with London’s Sarah Myerscough Gallery, which will bring a ‘rotating curation of art to the space’, which is available for acquisition. Myerscough, whose eponymous gallery focuses on craft, design and sculpture, worked with Johnson on the display, which is inspired by pieces from the designer’s personal collection.

(Image credit: Kate Martin)

Indeed, there is a feeling of a Wunderkammer to the store, where objects are encased in recessed cabinets and shelving, while fluted columns, parquet flooring and barrel-vaulted ceilings have an almost art deco feel. Dramatic ceramics pepper the space, adding to a serene array of textures – from marble and wood to velvet-trimmed upholstery and draped curtains – that capture the brand’s escapist appeal.

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Ulla Johnson London, 150 Sloane Street, London, SW1W 8AX.

ullajohnson.com