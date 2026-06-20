Sharp angles and graduated tones define new Moser glassware by Laurids Gallée
The ‘Axis’ collection by the Austrian designer makes the most of Czech glassmaker Moser’s ability to approach the material with a modernist architectural sensibility
The work of Laurids Gallée is defined by a distinctive sense of colour expressed through transparencies. Working primarily in polymer resin (with occasional experiments in wood or aluminium), the Austrian designer gives the material an almost liquid quality, playing with shape and colour to create objects that defy traditional forms. ‘The creative process is characterised by a mandatory playfulness,’ he says of his work, which is still guided by a serious approach to both traditional and contemporary craftsmanship, and functionality as the final goal (lighting design being a preferred medium).
Despite the glass-like appearance of many of his works, Gallée had never worked with the material until recently, when he collaborated with Moser on a new series of glass vessels. Dubbed ‘Axis’, the collection explores the Czech glassmaker’s creative director Jan Plecháč‘s vision of pushing the expressive boundaries of crystal glass and its manufacturing possibilities. The pieces are defined by an architectural approach (nodding to early 20th-century modernism), with grid-like cuts defining their design in ‘Rosalin’, Moser’s traditional pink hue, which is rendered from a rich brick-like tone on the thick base of the vessels to a delicate shade towards the top.
Within the collection, which also includes tumblers, saucers and a carafe, the vase was particularly challenging to create and pushed the boundaries of the material and the Moser glassmaking workshop. Blown into a mould characterised by a sharp angle, the vase features an angular exterior and round core, both a pure expression of the craft and a feat of technical ability (it can be mouth-blown by only the most experienced glassblowers).
‘Pushing the absolute limits of what’s technically possible is truly exciting,’ comments Gallée. ‘I have immense respect for the craftsmanship of the team at Moser, who have not only surpassed those limits, but even extended them further. It’s an enormous honour for me to work with someone who’s taken their art to such perfection.’
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Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.