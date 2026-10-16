Porsche has revealed the concept version of its new supercar, the Mission S. Unveiled last night (15 October 2026) in New York, the Vision Model precedes a limited-edition model that’ll sit above the 911 as the pinnacle of the Porsche range. It's overseen by the company’s new head of style, Tobias Sühlmann, formerly at McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley and Bugatti, who took over from outgoing boss Michael Mauer earlier this year, following Mauer’s influential 21-year stint in the role.

Porsche Mission S, Vision Model, 2026 (Image credit: Porsche)

The location – a pier in Queens – was chosen as it was the same spot that the 1953 Porsche 550 Spyder made its American debut, the first step on the way to establishing Porsche as a global sportscar powerhouse. Like the 550, the Mission S will be mid-engined. Yes, engined. Despite the company being at the forefront of sporting electrification, wayward geo-politics and timid consumers have dulled the drive towards zero emission performance. Back in 2023, Porsche showed the electric Mission X; that was subsequently put on the back burner as the market cooled.

Porsche Mission S, Vision Model, 2026 (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Mission S, Vision Model, 2026 (Image credit: Porsche)

There’ll presumably be no lack of demand for a production version of the Mission S. It follows in the footsteps of the 959 (1986), Carrera GT and (2003) and 918 Spyder (2013) as a halo product destined for hardcore (moneyed) enthusiasts who have half an eye on an investment as well as a technical showcase. Porsche has indicated that the production car – due hopefully before the end of the decade – won’t be quite as rarefied and scarce as its predecessors, a way of permanently pushing the Porsche brand into the half million euro sector.

Porsche Mission S, Vision Model, 2026 (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Mission S, Vision Model, 2026 (Image credit: Porsche)

Unmistakeably Porsche, yet also evolutionary in its treatment of the famous silhouette and frontal graphics, Sühlmann has delivered a purist vision for the brand. ‘The Mission S is the result of a forward-looking, holistic design strategy,’ the designer says, ‘This vision model illustrates a fundamental strategic direction that we will soon be translating into our future product portfolio.’

Porsche Mission S dashboard (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Mission S dials (Image credit: Porsche)

Inside and out, there’s a commitment to reducing unnecessary visual clutter and accretions. No main display, for example, just a mounting dock for your smartphone alongside the classic five dial Porsche dashboard. At the rear, the aerodynamic bodywork elements appear to flow around an internal volume, a similar approach to the ‘car-in-car concept’ Porsche used in its own GT1 (and which Singer Vehicle Design adopted for the DLS Turbo or perhaps even the rear treatment of the Ferrari Luce).

Porsche Mission S design details (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Mission S design details (Image credit: Porsche)

There are plenty of visual quotes to Porsche’s past for keen-eyed fans. According to the company, ‘the shut lines that merge into the light graphics pay homage to the G model… the flat front takes its cue from the GT1, while the dynamic-looking roofline beneath the rear wing is reminiscent of the 959’, while the wheels update the 928’s familiar ‘dial’ design. Somehow, however, the Mission S manages to be all its own thing, finished in Firn White Metallic, Light Red Metallic and Black Chrome, all modern updates of classic Porsche racing colours.

Porsche Mission S design detail (Image credit: Porsche)

There’s no word on powertrain or stats just yet, just an emphasis on driver engagement and engineering excellence. Compare and contrast with the final reveal of Tesla’s Roadster, nine years after the concept was first shown. With Porsche arguably taking a more conservative path, bolstered by decades of experience, the Tesla Roadster debuted with a striking demonstration of its optional cold-gas thrusters, developed by SpaceX, and a promised 0-60mph time of less than a second.

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Porsche Mission S (Image credit: Porsche)

Outside the tiny world of the 0.1 per cent equipped with the means and motivation to buy and run such machines, supercars and hypercars exist as entertainment for the masses. The Mission S and Roadster highlight a yawning gulf between class and chaos.

Porsche.com, @Porsche