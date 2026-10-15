Forty years after setting out to redefine precision and performance in the automotive industry, Acura enters its next chapter with the Nexera Vision. Unveiled at The Quail during the recent Monterey Car Week 2026, the Japanese marque’s latest concept car signals a bold new direction, centred on emotion, dynamism and the thrill of driving.

Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

‘Our 40th anniversary is an opportunity to refresh our design language, while keeping the core message of the brand consistent,’ says Acura creative director and vice president of auto design, Yasutake Tsuchida. Boasting a muscular silhouette, wide stance and dual-hinge butterfly doors, the concept car is a clever expression of Acura’s performance heritage. Finished in Matte Titanium, the sculpted bodywork is paired with 22-inch centre-lock wheels made from recycled aluminium and carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.

Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

‘With the Nexera Vision we are exploring what timeless beauty could look like in the future,’ notes Tsuchida. The relationship between form and performance extends to the aerodynamic detailing. A deployable rear spoiler manages airflow over the decklid to support efficiency, high-speed stability and braking performance, while forged carbon fibre features across the aero-channel fascia, rocker panels, diffuser and door structure.

Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

‘Sportiness, dynamism and performance remain our direction. We are evolving the surface treatment to express those qualities in a more emotional way,’ says Tsuchida. Alongside the performance-led features, the lighting offers a distinctive expression of the brand’s evolving identity. Ultra-thin lamps concealed within the bodywork create what Acura calls ‘phantom lighting’, revealing a new interpretation of its A-mark when illuminated

Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

‘We want people to recognise Acura through both its lighting signature and the beauty of its surfaces,’ notes Tsuchida. This signature will carry through to future production models, beginning with the forthcoming RDX Hybrid, connecting the concept’s visual identity to Acura’s next generation of vehicles.

Yasutake Tsuchida at The Quail with the Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

Inside, the Nexera Vision’s cabin feels refined and uncluttered. ‘Almost everybody has a giant screen in the centre of the cabin. Our question was: why don’t we focus more on driving?’ The front seats are integrated into the floor, placing occupants low in the car and creating a closer connection with it. Rather than adjusting the seat, the driver moves the steering wheel and pedals to suit their position, creating a cockpit tailored around them. ‘Acura is a performance brand, so the interior should put driving at the centre of the experience’, states Tsuchida.

Inside the Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

The material palette builds on this approach, combining tactile richness with a restrained visual language. Flashes of pink punctuate the monochrome cabin, set against forged carbon and gloss-black surfaces, while recycled aluminium and CircuLeather introduce a focus on material innovation.

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The materials cabinet inside the Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

Made from hides sourced as by-products of the food industry, CircuLeather retains the character and supple feel of natural leather while offering a more circular lifecycle. A proprietary process allows it to be repurposed at the end of its life as a fertiliser ingredient that supports plant growth.

These materials bring comfort and resource-conscious thinking into a cabin shaped around performance. ‘We developed the exterior and interior in parallel, pursuing simplicity across both so that they share a common design language,’ Tsuchida says.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acura) Acura Nexera Vision concept design sketch (Image credit: Acura) Acura Nexera Vision concept design sketch Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Nexera Vision brings together sculpted proportions, advanced technology and innovative materials to express Acura’s renewed focus on the driving experience. As the Japanese brand enters its next chapter, the concept car previews a design language that will shape its future vehicles, balancing simplicity and emotional appeal with its longstanding commitment to performance.

Acura Nexera Vision concept (Image credit: Acura)

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