A leopard commands attention through stillness. Its presence lies in its poise, controlled movements and the suggestion of power. This is what we’re told is the inspiration behind new Chinese brand Lepas, which has drawn on all these qualities for the Aura, its very first concept car. The Aura is designed to translate the animal’s muscular tension into a design that shapes and previews the company’s future range.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

Presented at Global Elegance Night during the inaugural Lepas Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in Wuhu, China, Aura develops the company’s ‘Leopard Aesthetics’ approach. Its long wheelbase, short overhangs and wide stance establish the proportions, while shoulder lines evoke the tension beneath a leopard’s skin.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

‘Leopard Aesthetics has always been about character. We have never put a leopard on a car. Instead, we capture its spirit through design’ states chief designer at Lepas, Ivan Dulanovic. Alongside the animal references, Aura retains the porcelain-inspired surfacing seen on the Lepas L8 SUV. Glossy volumes and flowing lines reference Chinese craft traditions, while air channels follow the body’s contours, integrating aerodynamic function into the overall composition.

Lepas 8 SUV (Image credit: Lepas)

‘Porcelain is our bridge between origin and ambition,’ notes Dulanovic. ‘It is a material recognised worldwide for its graciousness, and it belongs, authentically, to Chinese craft heritage.’ The most significant change appears at the front. A single black surface brings together areas previously defined by a rounded grille and separate side intakes. Paired with the Leopard-Eye lighting, this cleaner arrangement is intended to establish a consistent family identity.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

‘What Aura adds is composure’ states Dulanovic. ‘Every element of the language is now distilled to its clearest form.’ This new concept car also explores personalisation through technology. A digital canvas at the front can display imagery, lighting and animations, while an elliptical rear display offers scope for individual taillight signatures. Changeable surfaces could reflect owners’ preferences while the silhouette and lighting identity remain recognisable.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

‘What Aura explores is a shift we believe is coming: the face and rear of the car becoming canvases rather than fixed fixtures’ says Dulanovic. Colour provides another avenue for expression. Aura’s three proposed finishes draw on landscapes across three continents, each associated with a different time of the day.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

‘Dawn Pearl takes its soft pink tone from sunrise in Tahiti. Bacalar Blue references the turquoise waters of Mexico’s Bacalar Lagoon at midday, while Provence Twilight draws on the blue-violet hues of lavender fields at dusk’ explains Dulanovic. Together, the finishes extend the concept car’s emphasis on nature, showing how colour and changing light can influence the character of the same form.

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Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

For Lepas, Aura sets out a design direction for its future vehicles. Its new front-end composition, evolving light signature and porcelain-inspired surfaces suggest a distinctive brand identity, pairing restrained forms with opportunities for customers to express themselves through colour, graphics and light.

Lepas Aura Concept Car (Image credit: Lepas)

The success of the Chinese brand’s first concept car will depend on how convincingly these ideas translate into production. The challenge now is to capture the leopard’s presence in a way that feels unmistakably Lepas, composed at rest, alive with possibility and recognisable before it begins to move.

LepasInternational.com, LepasAuto.co.uk, @Lepas.International