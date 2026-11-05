The future used to be faster: INK’s Supersonic show celebrates the art and style of Concorde
The world’s first supersonic airliner made its debut scheduled flight half a century ago. Twenty-three years after it retired, London-based agency INK puts the dramatic Anglo-French collaboration back in the spotlight
Few objects encapsulate the glory and hubris of human creation as well as Concorde, the supersonic airliner developed jointly by Britain and France, which was in service from 1976 to 2003. The culmination of decades of research and a joint development programme that ran throughout the 1960s, Concorde was a stunning technical achievement but also a commercial disaster; it took decades for the aircraft to break even and just 20 were built against projected orders of over 100.
Yet, half a century after its first commercial flights (the routes were, surprisingly, London to Bahrain and Paris to Rio de Janeiro via Dakar) and 23 years after three BA aircraft roared low through the London sky en route to their final landing at Heathrow, one after the other, Concorde hasn’t quite departed from our cultural imagination. Everything from watches to supercars has been inspired by the aircraft’s slender delta wings and dart-like form.
‘Supersonic’ is a special one-off exhibition by London-based creative studio INK. The studio has a long history of exploring the artistry of transportation tech, using photography, design and CGI to celebrate the best industrial design and technology. Previous projects include the ‘plain bodied’ series of racing cars; ‘Wundercar’, a celebration of Porsche’s 959; and collaborations with companies as diverse as Polestar, Nasa and Hermès.
‘Supersonic’ features archive material and original creative works, drawing on items from the rarely seen British Aircraft Corporation (BAC) archives. These fascinating pieces of supersonic ephemera will be shown alongside a four-metre Concorde model and a brand-new CGI reimagining of the aircraft by INK's team.
‘For us, the exhibition is as much about celebrating that vision of the future as it is about Concorde itself,’ says William Evans, INK’s creative producer. ‘It's a chance to revisit a remarkable moment when design, engineering and imagination came together to create something truly extraordinary.’
For INK, Concorde represents much more than misguided commercial planning and the geopolitical and environmental complexities that stymied the aircraft from the outset. ‘With its distinctive design and extraordinary speed, Concorde transformed perceptions of air travel and became an enduring symbol of modernity, innovation and human ambition,’ the agency says.
Other materials come from the Brooklands Museum (where one of the 18 surviving Concordes is on permanent display) and Airbus Heritage; it’s a feast of airline ephemera and design from the heyday of global travel, back when Concorde sat at the very top of the tree.
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‘“Supersonic” revisits a time when ambition, technology and collaboration would change our understanding of travel,’ says the INK. ‘Through Concorde, the exhibition celebrates the optimism of the era and asks what it means to imagine a future without limits.’
‘Supersonic – 50 Years of Concorde’, private view, Thursday 19 November 2026 ,6pm – 11pm Hoxton Arches, Arch 402, Cremer Street, London E2 8HD, Supersonic.INK, weareINK.co.uk, @weareink
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.