McLaren M6GT is the latest in INK’s series of ‘plain bodied’ racing cars
INK reimagines the McLaren M6GT, dubbed ‘Bruce’s Unfinished Masterpiece’, as a purist piece of automotive sculpture
London-based creative studio INK has a nice little sideline in automotive re-imaginings. Over the past couple of years, INK has created the Plain Body series, a computer-generated portfolio of some of the iconic racing cars ever created, stripped of their liveries and sponsors and rendered in pure, uncompromising white on white.
The latest car to get this treatment is the McLaren M6GT, a legendary 1969 proposal for the world’s fastest road car. Essentially a coupé version of the 1967 McLaren Can Am racing car to compete in Group 4 racing, the project was curtailed by new manufacturing regulations that required 50 examples of a sports car to be made for it to qualify in this ‘production car’ category.
The tiny company couldn’t hope to comply with this, and the MG6B was shelved. Except for one car, devised and designed by McLaren racing founder Bruce McLaren for his own personal use, splicing the proposed bodywork with an existing race chassis.
Registered OBH 500H, the M6GT was essentially a prototype, one that synthesised the company’s extensive skillset and experience on the race track and turn it into a world-beating sports car.
McLaren died whilst testing another car in 1970; his legacy included not just a world-beating racing team and a clutch of iconic cars, but his own personal M6GT, the orange car shown here. It was a tantalising glimpse of what might have been. The McLaren name had to wait for several more decades before it graced an all-conquering road car in the form of the F1.
INK has meticulously recreated the purist forms of the M6GT in virtual form, evoking the feelings of raw power and race car packaging that the original must have conjured up. Considered to the forerunner of all modern McLaren supercars, this render shows what might have been.
We previously reported on INK’s collaboration with photographer Benedict Redgrove and his portfolio of images of the Polestar 3 alongside works by Zaha Hadid Architects. Other classics to be given the Plain Body treatment include Porsche’s all-conquering 917 racing car, the Ford GT40 and the Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar. The agency also has an enviable portfolio of real-world clients, including Aston Martin Formula One, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, NIO and Maserati.
For more about the Plain Bodies series, visit the INK website
INK, weareINK.co.uk, @weareINK
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Dry Farm Wines promises organic wine to feel good about
Dry Farm Wines founder Todd White on why we should be celebrating organic, biodiverse artisan wines, free from additives and sugar
By Simon Mills Published
-
Happy Thanksgiving! Douglas Coupland on enjoying the fun or the family freak-fest
Celebrate Thanksgiving with Douglas Coupland’s wry take on the festivities from the Wallpaper* archives, plus our recipes for success, from turkey to pumpkin pie
By Douglas Coupland Published
-
Four Seasons taps Camilla Engstrom to create artful acts of kindness
Camilla Engstrom talks about interpreting World Kindness Day through commissioned artworks
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
McLaren’s flagship supercar has still got what it takes
Five years after its launch, the McLaren 720S is still the purist’s supercar of choice. Few cars can go faster and yet remain so precise and amenable to drive
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Hermès hits hyperdrive with a one-off car design for McLaren
Hermès hits hyperdrive with a one-off car design for McLaren
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Gordon Murray’s T.50 supercar rewrites the rule book
The new T.50 is a nod to the past and future of Gordon Murray's storied design processes
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Sustainability shapes the narrative arc of Geneva Motor Show 2019
By Nargess Shahmanesh Banks Last updated
-
McLaren's twin convertible launch boasts supercar drama
The 720S and 600 LT Spiders set high expectations for McLaren's upcoming 18 car strategy
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
McLaren goes back to the future with the new super-fast three-seater Speedtail
By Nargess Shahmamesh Banks Last updated
-
Road trip: Richard Mille and McLaren Automotive break new ground
By Caragh McKay Last updated
-
Black magic: McLaren’s latest endeavour is an artful exercise in visual carbon
By Nargess Shahmamesh Banks Last updated