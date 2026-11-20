‘I believe cocktails could be so much more interesting than the overly sweet, one-dimensional drinks you often come across. We appreciate complexity in food and fragrance, so why not cocktails?’ says model Jarrod Scott. ‘I’ve always been fascinated by how a perfume evolves, with different notes revealing themselves over time. I wanted to bring that same approach to cocktails, creating something layered and unexpected, where you discover different flavours with every sip.’

This is where Goldenbird comes in: Scott’s award-winning ready-to-drink bottled cocktail maison – launched in partnership with his co-founder and life partner, Brioney Prier, alongside Comte de Grassem, a distillery in Grasse (maker of 44N Gin) – embraces this layered, sensorial approach.

After its official launch in Europe in January 2026, Goldenbird is now available in the UK.

Discover Goldenbird

Goldenbird The Way You Look at Me | Gin Cocktail - 200ml £35 SHOP NOW

The mixes are designed for customers to enjoy a quality cocktail from the comfort of their own home or hotel room. For the core range, they wanted two cocktails to be twists on the classics, in this case a Negroni and a martini, and two to be something a little more surprising. Goldenbird’s sun-kissed cocktails include: ‘The Way You Look At Me’, a citrus gin cocktail; ‘Late Night Phone Call’, a Martini mix; and ‘Romance Apocalypse’, a floral vodka cocktail.

Goldenbird Room 302 | Negroni Cocktail - 200ml £35 SHOP NOW

‘Room 302’ is a sour cherry and fig Negroni, and there is a story behind its name, as Scott explains: ‘Over the past 15 years, I’ve travelled constantly for work, staying in hundreds of hotels around the world. Strangely enough, I kept finding myself in room 302. It happened so often that I started to wonder if there was something more to it than coincidence.

Goldenbird Late Night Phone Call | Martini Cocktail - 200ml £35 SHOP NOW

‘I’ve always loved science fiction and the idea of things having a hidden meaning, so I started writing a story around Room 302 while developing the cocktail itself. The two sort of evolved together. I like that the name has this personal history, but also leaves a little mystery for everyone else to interpret. Each cocktail has a very detailed backstory behind the inspiration, and the names really reflect that inspiration rather than just naming the ingredients inside.’

Goldenbird Romance Apocalypse | Vodka Cocktail - 200ml £35 SHOP NOW

To establish the cocktails, Scott trialled hundreds of different recipes, which were then narrowed down to 12 flavours. ‘We had a lot of friends tasting them, which was a pretty fun part of the process’, says Scott. ‘Six [cocktails] kept coming up as the favourites, so I decided to enter them into the Global Spirits Masters competition.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldenbird)

A few months later, we got a call asking who we were because we’d won five gold medals and a silver. We barely had a website at that point, so I think they were quite surprised that this new brand had come out of nowhere and done so well.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldenbird)

Ready-to-drink cocktails are notorious for tasting below par and are often packaged in cans/garish bottles. Goldenbird has stepped away from this. ‘You could go to one of the world's best bars and have an incredible cocktail, so why couldn't you have that same level of quality at home? We also felt the packaging had become quite predictable. Every other industry seemed to be pushing boundaries with design, but five years ago, the ready-to-drink category was still dominated by the same cans and bottles,’ explains Scott.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldenbird)

‘I wanted Goldenbird to feel like something you'd be proud to have sitting on your bar at home, almost like an object you'd want to keep. I designed the bottle shape taking inspiration from perfume flacons and emerald-cut diamonds, then we chose a black mineral finish for the cap to give it a slightly sportier, more contemporary edge. It was important that the design felt as considered as the cocktail inside.’

Goldenbird is classy, inside and out, and is quickly redefining the industry one mix at a time. You don’t have to be a master bartender to shake up a quick fix.

goldenbirdcocktails.com