What’s new in the world of countertop brewing? Coffee aficionados have more choice than ever before, as classic designs are reimagined and new forms of capsule, pod, drip, filter and bean-to-cup machines make their way onto the market. We’ve assembled six contenders in the race to create the perfect cup.

Lelit Victoria3 and Elizabeth3

Lelit Victoria3 coffee machine (Image credit: LELIT)

Lelit’s two new espresso machines, the Elizabeth3 and Victoria3, offer a choice of scale, both in terms of countertop real estate and their capacity. The Victoria3 has a single boiler, while the Elizabeth3 is a dual-boiler machine, and both come with Lelit’s Pagaia dedicated flow-control system, all part of the company’s philosophy of crafting coffee. Flow control is a means of moderating the pressure via a lever, for those ‘passionate home baristas who see coffee-making as both a craft and a ritual’.

The Elizabeth3’s dual-boiler system enables you to brew and steam simultaneously. Both models come in classic stainless steel as well as white and black finishes and feature real wood controls as well as integrated LED lighting. The Italian company was founded in 1986 and specialises in prosumer coffee machines, all of which are manufactured in-house.

Lelit Victoria3, available in stainless steel, black and white, from £999.95, Lelit.com

Lelit Elizabeth3, available in stainless steel, black and white, from £1,499.95, Lelit.com

Lavazza Tablì

Lavazza Tablì coffee machine (Image credit: Lavazza)

Marking a rare departure from coffee-making orthodoxy, Lavazza’s new Tablì system introduces the brand’s first coffee ‘tablet’ system. Each single-serve unit is 100 per cent formed from coffee, with ultra-compacted grounds used to create a coating-free coffee tab, which can be disposed of in food waste systems.

Lavazza Tablì coffee machine £199 SHOP NOW

On top of this innovation, which reduces excessive packaging, Lavazza is introducing a special ‘Crema Plus’ technology to replicate the flavour and feel of authentic coffee. The Tablì machine itself is more organic and less traditional in appearance, with a more futuristic form – the technically minded will be delighted to discover that it is WiFI enabled and compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Lavazza Tablì, available in Sand White, Graphite Black and Walnut Brown, £199, Lavazza.co.uk, JohnLewis.com

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The Brewer by SimplyGoodCoffee

The Brewer by SimplyGoodCoffee (Image credit: SimplyGoodCoffee)

SimplyGoodCoffee has updated its iconic Brewer filter coffee machine with the addition of a programmable timer system. The eight-cup coffee maker is already completely plastic-free, with a borosilicate glass carafe and water pipe, combined with silicone and stainless steel.

Simply Good Coffee The Brewer $399.99 SHOP NOW

Other upgrades include a more efficient heater and the timer system, which allows you to have a fresh cup of coffee scheduled and waiting in the morning. Capable of brewing up to eight cups in just six minutes, The Brewer can also be operated with a push of a button, favouring simplicity and functionalism over complex rituals.

The Brewer, $399.99, SimplyGoodCoffee.com

Caraway Home Coffee Maker

Caraway Home Coffee Maker (Image credit: Caraway)

Kitchenware company Caraway’s debut home appliance is the new Caraway Coffee Maker, a ten-cup capacity brewer that adopts clean lines and a minimal footprint. Available in Cream, Stone-grey, Midnight-blue and Clay-red, Caraway’s offering strips back the control surfaces to a single dial with a plastic-free brewing path and full dishwasher compatibility.

Caraway 10-Cup Coffee Maker - Cream $495 SHOP NOW

Caraway Home Coffee Maker (Image credit: Caraway)

Caraway Coffee Maker, $495, CarawayHome.com

Aarke Coffee Maker

Aarke Coffee Maker in Matte White (Image credit: Aarke)

Aarke’s Coffee Maker is now available in a new Matte White colourway, a choice partly inspired by the 2026 Pantone Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer. Sold through Williams-Sonoma and Aarke’s own website (not yet on the UK site, which currently has existing colours only), the machine includes an integrated hot plate, up to ten-cup capacity, an illuminated water tank and solid stainless-steel construction. The new hue joins the raw steel, Matte Black and Sand colours.

Aarke Coffee Maker in Matte White $320 SHOP NOW

Aarke Coffee Maker in Matte White, $320, Aarke.us, Williams-Sonoma.com

In the UK, existing colours are available at uk.aarke.com

Loewe aura.matic

Loewe aura.matic coffee machine (Image credit: Loewe)

Following on from the aura.pure, Loewe is broadening its home selection with the new, ultra high-end aura.matic automatic coffee machine (coming soon). While the aura.pure (£1,999) is a professional-grade home espresso machine, the aura.matic provides a truly automated bean-to-cup system, with twin grinders to keep two different bean varieties (or regular and decaf) on the go at once.

Loewe aura.matic coffee machine, available soon (Image credit: Loewe)

The onboard system offers 18 different specialty coffees, all of which can be tweaked to taste via the seven-inch touch display. In addition, there’s a dedicated Loewe aura.matic app that opens up the possibility of remote preparation. An integrated milk system and automatic cup detection keep mess to a minimum, while the device itself follows Loewe’s rigorously architectural design approach, with a wooden frame combined with aluminium and a glass front panel.

Loewe aura.matic, £5,000/€5,000, Loewe.tv