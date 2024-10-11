The new aura.pure coffee machine Loewe’s latest foray into high quality kitchenware

German electronics specialists Loewe are making good their promise to move into the sphere of luxury domestic appliances. Best known for their elegant televisions and audio systems, the arrival of the aura.pure joins the award-winning Loewe wine cooler to further broaden the company’s luxury technology portfolio.

Loewe aura.pure coffee machine (Image credit: Loewe)

The aura.pure is professional grade home espresso machine that comes complete with an integrated coffee grinder. The unit has been designed and engineered in Germany, at Loewe's home town of Kronach, and features the same handsome, bluff-edged aesthetic as its other products. Loewe is now over a century old, and can claim a number of technical firsts in its historic product portfolio. A substantial chunk of its manufacturing is still down in its German industrial base.

Detail of the Loewe aura.pure coffee machine (Image credit: Loewe)

Impatient coffee connoisseurs will thrill to the machine's ability to heat-up in just two minutes, while onboard there's a three thermoblock system that keeps coffee, milk and brewed head heating separate, ensuring a constant temperature is maintained for brewing several shots on the go.

Wooden details abound in the Loewe aura.pure coffee machine (Image credit: Loewe)

The handsome square machine is finished in basalt grey and comes with a wooden base, simple digital display and chrome and wood accessories. The latter include a milk jug and steam wand, as well as wooden tamper and two portafilter heads and everything else you need for the home barista experience. Your favourite beans can be pulverised in 66 different ways thanks to the flexible integrated conical burr grinder, which includes options to grind for cold brew or drip coffee.

Accessories for the Loewe aura.pure coffee machine (Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe aura.pure espresso machine, £1,925, Loewe.tv

Loewe is on a mission to bring luxury to kitchen appliances (Image credit: Loewe)