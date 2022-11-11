Loewe Technology takes television design in a new direction with the Iconic

Revitalised German audio brand Loewe is forging ahead with new approaches to audio and video design. Hot on the heels of the recent Klang Sub1 subwoofer comes the Iconic, a 4K OLED television that uses ‘Syno-Stone’ in its construction. The company emphasises that this solid surface mineral has never been used before in consumer electronics, which is unsurprising when you consider its usual application is in interior design and architecture.

(Image credit: Loewe Technology)

The material is akin to a kind of synthetic concrete, giving the Iconic a heft and presence suitable for interiors both austere and elegant. The company worked with Anders, a specialist fabricator located near Loewe’s hometown of Kronach, to incorporate Syno-Stone into the television’s structure. Featuring recycled materials – and itself fully recyclable – it gives this mighty screen (55in or 65in) an imposing presence.

(Image credit: Loewe Technology)

Available in two finishes (Graphite Grey and Clay White), and incorporating a powerful soundbar into the frame, the Iconic’s emphasis on form as well as function edges it into Bang & Olufsen and Samsung Frame territory, all part of an increased uptake in premium TV design. With screen sizes continuing to increase, along with pixel density and refresh rates, televisions can no longer be easily hidden away. Far better to push aesthetic boundaries and make a virtue out of the form.

(Image credit: Loewe Technology)

The Loewe name dates back 99 years, with a heritage filled with technological firsts and a reputation for high quality. Innovations include the first fully electronic television in 1931, the first portable television, 1963’s Optaport, and one of the earliest stereo sound television sets in the early 1980s. Now the German company once again finds itself back at the top of its field.

Loewe Iconic.65: £7,999; Iconic.55: £6,499

