Our Place’s Wonder Oven launched in 2024, and for small-space kitchen users, it's a heavenly product. With 6-in-1 functions, from toasting to air-frying, it is designed not to be put away. Its design, in fact, is so cute that it is often mistaken for a toy. Now, the mini oven just got an older sibling, the Wonder Oven Pro.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

Our Place, which is known for its multi-functional kitchen appliances, launches the 8-in-1 air fryer oven that still sticks to the sweet design codes and comes in three colourways: blue salt, char, and cream. Its larger size still balances playfulness, yet its practicality is even more enhanced due to its extra cooking space.

Our Place Wonder Oven Pro - Cream £295 SHOP NOW

‘People weren’t saving their Wonder Oven for special occasions. They were using it for everyday dinners and asking us to make room for more,’ explains Our Place founder Shiza Shahid . ‘That request shaped the Pro: larger capacity, plus new functions to proof dough and dehydrate fruit. We also added stainless steel and cream options so it feels at home in more kitchens. And we kept listening on materials: the interior and food-contact accessories are made without PFAS ( widely known as "forever chemicals”).’

The Pro, which preheats 60% faster than a traditional oven, is family-sized, designed with 30-litre capacity – perfect for a Sunday lunch chicken, with room for Yorkshire puddings too. However, by scaling up the Wonder Oven, the challenge was also balancing more room without creating an appliance that takes over the counter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

Shahid explains, ‘We kept refining the proportions as the oven grew. I wanted it to look beautiful left out in the kitchen, with the same attention to materials we bring to our non-toxic cookware. Our goal was to make the best non-toxic air fryer without compromising on design. The digital controls give you greater precision over time and temperature. And the visual timer lets me get on with dinner, then glance over and know exactly how long is left.’

Our Place Wonder Oven Pro £295 SHOP NOW

The eight cooking modes are similar to the original: air fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, and reheat, with additional options to proof or dehydrate. ‘I’ve been air-frying samosas until they’re crisp, baking chicken tikka with charred peppers, and toasting naan to go with it. On Sundays, I can roast a whole chicken with potatoes and carrots alongside it. The three rack positions let me get different parts of dinner going at once, which feels like a small miracle when everyone’s hungry,’ says the founder.

An often-overlooked function is the steam infusion: a perfect way to warm up leftovers without drying them out. Launching alongside the Wonder Oven Pro are two non-toxic accessory collections: the Baker’s Kit and the Chef’s Kit. 'We’ve always believed that the things you use every day can be both beautiful and incredibly useful', concludes Shahid. And to that we agree – the simple joy of mundane cooking has been reheated and ready to go.

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It is available now for £295 at fromourplace.co.uk and Selfridges, Harrods, Fenwick, and more retail partners.