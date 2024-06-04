Toast, roast, air fry and bake: discover Our Place’s dinky new Wonder Oven

Our Place is a one-stop-shop for multi-functional kitchen appliances, and the brand’s new Wonder Oven is set to further build on their cult status. After the continuing sell-out success of the ‘Always Pan’ , the Traditionware brand took the organic next step to create a 6-in-1 kitchen appliance that offers multiple functions from toasting to roasting, and is designed to not be put away.

Shiza Shahid, founder of Our Place, felt it was necessary to balance playfulness with practicality when whipping up meals in the kitchen, which led to the birth of the Wonder Oven. ‘We brought together the most useful functions in one appliance with the goal of reducing clutter, and making your overall cooking experience more delightful,’ she tells Wallpaper*.

The 6-in-1 Wonder Oven by Our Place

Our Place's Wonder Oven, $195, is available from fromourplace.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

Our Place was founded on the principle of making cooking and sharing a meal as effortless as possible. The functional brand was Shahid’s logical and necessary answer for the over saturation of redundant cookware on the market. After immigrating to America, she reflected upon childhood memories in Pakistan, where her family would cook a variety of meals in one or two staple pans, which inspired Shahid to create products that celebrate globally diverse culinary traditions and multicultural kitchens.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

‘In food media and mainstream kitchenware industry, home-cooking traditions of communities like my own have often been erased, co-opted or overlooked,’ Shahid previously told Wallpaper*. ‘I know what it means to me to have my traditions recognised, to feel seen, and that’s what we try to do at Our Place through our storytelling, our product design, our give-backs, and our platform.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

The Wonder Oven is the newest edition to the Our Place family. Petite, but powerful, the countertop appliance is designed to reduce the need for multiple kitchen items. Toast, roast, reheat, bake, air-fry and broil, the compact design offers multiple functions while taking up less space and time- all wrapped up in a cute, minimal design in four colourways from Steam, Spice, Blue Salt, and Char.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Our Place)

The mechanics of the design are based on steam infusion technology, which is a function Shahid was delighted to incorporate. 'I grew up having fresh bread - rotis - every single day. That love of fresh bread has stayed with me so I love the steam infusion function of the wonder oven which makes day-old bread taste like it just came out of the oven.' She explained. 'I also grew up with many delicious fried treats - samosas and French fries - and I love being able to make them way healthier with the air fryer function. [...] Now [making] a quick snack or a multicourse dinner is almost as easy as turning a knob.'

Our Place's Wonder Oven, £195 /$195, is available from fromourplace.co.uk