Swiss recycling specialists Freitag is ushering in a new direction with a revitalised ‘Reference’ collection. Founded in 1993, the Zurich-based company established itself as a pioneer of the circular economy, transforming heavy duty truck tarpaulins into a wide range of hard-wearing bags and accessories, emphasising the unique, one-off nature of every product and earning itself a cult reputation in the process.

The first batch of ‘Reference’ bags was launched in 2009, but the new collection takes upcycling to new levels. Four new bags feature a more refined cut, as well as careful and more delicate detailing.

Overseen by product design Anne Bachmann, the four bags still use truck tarps, but with a much keener eye for uniformity of colour and texture. Still unique, yet more minimal than before, the aim was to elevate the humble raw material through design and craft.

Bachmann has worked for Freitag for 16 years. ‘Used tarpaulins have no reason to hide their stories,’ she says. ‘Each one of them has a raw elegance of its own. And ‘Reference’ puts that firmly at the centre.’ Launching the new collection in a refined palette of whites, silvers, reds and blues (‘in the most beautiful nuances the transit routes have to offer’), other colours will arrive in due course.

Freitag ‘Reference’ collection: R202 BATES (Image credit: Freitag)

The four initial ‘Reference’ bags comprise the compact crossbody R201 ELLY, the classically styled R202 BATES purse, the R203 MAZIE giant tote and the R204 NAN shoulder bag. All are made by hand, with prominent edge seams and interior linings made from recycled polyester. The bags also include their own repair kit featuring the essential components – a tarp pouch, lining and thread – to repair any damage in keeping with the unique colour and patina of the original.

‘Every time I walk through our factory, I realise that beauty happens where it isn't trying to,’ Bachman says, explaining one of the key sources of inspiration behind the collection. The original model for the heavy-duty branded magnetic clasp was an adjustment hook for industrial shelving, found on one of her reference expeditions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Freitag) Freitag ‘Reference’ collection: R203 MAZIE (Image credit: Freitag) Freitag Reference collection: R203 MAZIE Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Of the new collection, R201 ELLY has a capacity of 1.5 litres and has an adjustable shoulder strap and a zippered inner compartment. R202 BATES has a volume of 8-12l, with inner pockets designed for an A6 notebook as well as a zippered section and enough space for a 13-inch laptop. The larger R203 MAZIE will take 26-40 litres of stuff, with an additional detachable 0.4 litre mini pouch, while the R204 NAN is a baguette bag with 4 litres of carrying capacity.

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‘“Reference” is attitude in the shape of a bag,’ says Freitag’s CEO Janine Bühler. ‘The act of choosing one of these unique pieces is a statement in itself: it stands for resource-conscious material choices, for timeless elegance, and for rejecting the throwaway culture… [“Reference” features] forward-thinking design, meticulous finishing, and repairability, enabling a long, intensive bag life – fully in line with the circular economy.’

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Freitag) Freitag ‘Reference’ collection: R204 NAN (Image credit: Freitag) Freitag Reference collection: R204 NAN (Image credit: Timothy Schaumburg) Freitag Reference collection: R204 NAN Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The raw tarpaulins before transformation into bags (Image credit: Freitag)

Each bag comes with a repair kit (Image credit: Freitag)

Freitage ‘Reference’ collection: R203 MAZIE bag (Image credit: Timothy Schaumburg)

Freitage ‘Reference’ collection

R201 ELLY, EUR 360 / GBP 325 / USD 460 plus local taxes

R202 BATES, EUR 520 / GBP 470 / USD 660 plus local taxes

R203 MAZIE, EUR 490 / GBP 440 / USD 620 plus local taxes

R204 NAN, EUR 420 / GBP 380 / USD 530 plus local taxes

All available from Freitag.ch, @Freitaglab