Music tech giant Roland has announced the launch of the Jupiter-08 synthesizer, the latest addition to its Roland Boutique range of compact, vintage-inspired desktop instruments. The original Jupiter-8 debuted at the cusp of the synth era in 1981, a flagship device that shaped some of the key sounds and songs of the decade.

The original Jupiter-8 alongside the new Jupiter-08 (Image credit: Roland)

In synthesis terms, the Jupiter-8 was a ‘polyphonic analogue subtractive synthesizer’, compressing all the company’s know-how into one hefty machine with a £4k-plus price tag to match (original examples now go for upwards of five times that, even more when a little bit of provenance is attached). In the 45 years since the Jupiter-8 made its debut, synthesists have never lost their love of its hands-on interface of sliders and knobs, intuitive arpeggiator and rich, sound-shaping possibilities.

Roland Jupiter-08 Boutique Synthesizer (Image credit: Roland)

You will doubtless have heard the Jupiter-8 in action. Beloved by artists like Giorgio Moroder and Tangerine Dream, Duran Duran, Marvin Gaye, Tears for Fears and countless more, it’s the sound of the main chords in Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and the primary instrument in Harold Faltermeyer’s era-defining synth workout ‘Axel F’. All this 1980s goodness is now wrapped up in a Roland Boutique package with the added benefits of an onboard speaker, battery-powered operation and full MIDI compatibility (something the original didn’t have).

The standalone Jupiter-08 synth away from the keyboard (Image credit: Roland)

Supplied with Roland’s modular K-25M keyboard, which can also be used with other modules in the Boutique range, the Jupiter-08 is ultra compact for also ultra powerful. Polyphony can be increased to 32 voices, while the step sequencer runs to 64 steps. There are also 17 onboard effects to create a truly self-contained and portable sound machine.

The new Roland n/vision wavetable synthesizer (Image credit: Roland)

The new Jupiter-08 is joined by another new Boutique release, the n/vision wavetable synthesizer, adding to a range that includes compact contemporary versions of such classic electronic instruments as the TB-303 and TR-909 and the Juno-106.

Roland Jupiter-08, $549.99 / £589, Roland.com, @RolandGlobal, Andertons.co.uk