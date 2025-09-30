The Orchid, Telepathic Instruments’ cult synth chord engine, looks set for the big time

We reported on the arrival of The Orchid, the first product from Kevin Parker’s new venture Telepathic Instruments, back in November 2024. Since then, the compact composition synth has garnered cult status from some and snarky dismissal from others, usually people who were unable to get onboard the very limited drops (just 4,000 units) of the first-generation product.

Now Orchid is going worldwide. Parker, who is just about to kick Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour, which comes to Europe and the UK next Spring, runs Telepathic along with Ignacio Germade, Charl Laubscher, Chris Adams, Sophie Parker and Tom Cosm. From 10 October, the instrument will be available around the globe.

Orchid Drop 3 also marks the arrival of new firmware. New features bolster the Orchid’s claim to be a true ‘ideas machine’, and include the addition of pre-programmed beats, direct from Kevin Parker himself, a new filter effect, the ability to modify and save your own sounds, a loop save and recall function and 10 new synth sounds. There’s also a quantisation function.

On top of all this, Telepathic Instruments has announced Pistil, the software partner for Orchid. Available with purchase of the Orchid or as a standalone piece of software, Pistil is a plug-in that incorporates the Orchid’s synth engine and onboard sounds. These can be manipulated and synched with the device.

Availability arrives at 10am on 10/10. To bolster interest in the device, Telepathic has teamed up with Matt Berry and Jemaine Clement to create an ‘irreverent instructional video’ co-starring the Orchid. They join a roster of artists and musicians already using Orchid, including Kid Cudi, Janelle Monáe, Diplo, Fred Again, Madison Beer, Logic, and Gracie Abrams.

When we met Kevin Parker at a Telepathic Instruments event earlier in the year, he hinted that more machines could be on the way from the company, offering new ways to shape and create sound and music.

Orchid by Telepathic Instruments, $699, Pistil software, bundled with Orchid or standalone plugin, $129, TelepathicInstruments.com, @Telepathic.Instruments, YouTube