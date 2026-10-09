Photographer Spencer Lowell’s new monograph Futures Past brings together a stunning selection of images on the theme of technology. Lowell’s editorial work is not just about chronicling innovations in processes and manufacturing, but also the ways in which humans interact with emerging tech.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Mindar (Robotic Priest), Kyoto, Japan, 2019 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Unit 4 Reactor Door, Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, 2017 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The New York-based photographer drew on material from shoots undertaken around the world between 2007 and 2024, mostly focusing on the USA but with forays into territories like Chile, Norway and Japan. The assignments cover the awe-inspiring – the launch of the Curiosity Mars Rover at Cape Canaveral in 2011 and a view of an experimental ‘fire tornado’ in a Montana lab – to the quirky and the dystopian – from a ‘Butt Robot’ testing seating in Batesville, Indiana, to an Automated Cow Milking System in the Netherlands. The book was designed by Luminosity Lab.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Butt Robot, Batesville, Indiana, 2011 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Mars Rover Curiosity Launch, Cape Canaveral, Florida, 2011 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Experimental Fire Tornado, Fire Sciences Laboratory, Missoula, Montana, 2019 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Molten Gold Refining, Cortez Gold Mine Refinery, Elko, Nevada, 2024 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Space Communication Testing, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, 2008 Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

The introduction by the writer and climate activist Daniel Sherrell frames the work as a true expression of our current age. ‘There are people in these photos, but rarely are there individuals,’ he writes. ‘The technologies are the real individuals, protagonists of their own cryptic story. The photographs capture them on their own terms, in the worlds that they’ve built – worlds that both serve and exclude us.’

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Panorama of the City of New York, Queens, New York, 2016 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Space Shuttle Endeavour, Los Angeles, California, 2012 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Automated Cow Milking System, Katwoude, Netherlands, 2019 (Image credit: Spencer Lowell) Microplastics, Mediterranean Sea, 2014 Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Lowell, born and raised in Los Angeles, has made the increasingly volatile staging ground between the natural and artificial worlds his beat. His photographic studies range from studies of nuclear power stations and data centres, through to unflinching close-ups of ocean microplastic, captive dolphins and decommissioned spacecraft. Whether or not they're physically present in his images, the effects both of and on humans are central to his work.

Futures Past, Spencer Lowell, text by Daniel Sherrell, KGP Monolith, $75 SHOP NOW

Futures Past, Spencer Lowell, text by Daniel Sherrell, KGP Monolith, $75, KrisGravesProjects.com, @KGPNYC, SpencerLowell.com, @SpencerLowell_