Spencer Lowell’s new monograph, ‘Futures Past’, explores a changing world being shaped by tech
The images in ‘Futures Past’ chronicle the ever-evolving culture clash between society and technology
Photographer Spencer Lowell’s new monograph Futures Past brings together a stunning selection of images on the theme of technology. Lowell’s editorial work is not just about chronicling innovations in processes and manufacturing, but also the ways in which humans interact with emerging tech.
Mindar (Robotic Priest), Kyoto, Japan, 2019
Unit 4 Reactor Door, Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, 2017
The New York-based photographer drew on material from shoots undertaken around the world between 2007 and 2024, mostly focusing on the USA but with forays into territories like Chile, Norway and Japan. The assignments cover the awe-inspiring – the launch of the Curiosity Mars Rover at Cape Canaveral in 2011 and a view of an experimental ‘fire tornado’ in a Montana lab – to the quirky and the dystopian – from a ‘Butt Robot’ testing seating in Batesville, Indiana, to an Automated Cow Milking System in the Netherlands. The book was designed by Luminosity Lab.
Butt Robot, Batesville, Indiana, 2011
Mars Rover Curiosity Launch, Cape Canaveral, Florida, 2011
Experimental Fire Tornado, Fire Sciences Laboratory, Missoula, Montana, 2019
Molten Gold Refining, Cortez Gold Mine Refinery, Elko, Nevada, 2024
Space Communication Testing, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, 2008
The introduction by the writer and climate activist Daniel Sherrell frames the work as a true expression of our current age. ‘There are people in these photos, but rarely are there individuals,’ he writes. ‘The technologies are the real individuals, protagonists of their own cryptic story. The photographs capture them on their own terms, in the worlds that they’ve built – worlds that both serve and exclude us.’
Panorama of the City of New York, Queens, New York, 2016
Space Shuttle Endeavour, Los Angeles, California, 2012
Automated Cow Milking System, Katwoude, Netherlands, 2019
Microplastics, Mediterranean Sea, 2014
Lowell, born and raised in Los Angeles, has made the increasingly volatile staging ground between the natural and artificial worlds his beat. His photographic studies range from studies of nuclear power stations and data centres, through to unflinching close-ups of ocean microplastic, captive dolphins and decommissioned spacecraft. Whether or not they're physically present in his images, the effects both of and on humans are central to his work.
Futures Past, Spencer Lowell, text by Daniel Sherrell, KGP Monolith, $75, KrisGravesProjects.com, @KGPNYC, SpencerLowell.com, @SpencerLowell_
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.