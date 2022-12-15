Enter the mesmerising, AI-driven world of artist Refik Anadol
Refik Anadol’s masterly use of data sets and AI models allows him to create dazzling ‘living paintings’, now on display in MoMA’s Gund Lobby
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Surveying and synthesising more than 200 years of art from MoMA’s collection would be a daunting, and likely insurmountable task for most artists and researchers. Not so much for Refik Anadol, who recently unveiled a major installation in the museum’s ground-floor Gund Lobby, using AI art to generate endlessly changing forms and sounds across a 24ft x 24ft media wall, based on 320,000 visual inputs.
Unsupervised, as the installation is tagged, is a major career moment. ‘To show at MoMA is one of my biggest motivations in life,’ describes the Turkish-born, LA-based media artist. But numerically speaking, it is far from the most ambitious. In 2019, he’d used 100 million photographs of New York City, found publicly on social networks, to create a 30-minute cinematic piece. For a 2020 exhibition at Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria, Anadol deployed Google AI’s algorithms to process around 200 million nature and landscape images to create a 3D visual piece, Quantum Memories. The following year, his contribution to the Venice Architecture Biennale, Sense of Space, involved a collaboration with neuroscientist Taylor Kuhn to develop machine-learning algorithms based on 70 terabytes of MRI data, then used it to imagine the development of brain circuitry throughout the human lifespan. Not only is Anadol fascinated by what data sets tell us about the world, he also uses words like ‘beautiful’ and ‘inspiring’ to describe them.
‘In 2008, I coined the term “data painting” to express the idea that data can become a pigment that reflects imagination. This has driven my practice for 14 years,’ he tells me via Google Meet from his LA studio. Rather than conventional paintings, which involve fixing paint on canvas, he creates ‘living paintings’ which morph and evolve infinitely.
‘I became the first artist-in-residence at Google in 2016, which made me realise that a machine can learn, it can remember, and it can dream,’ Anadol continues. ‘Machines are becoming part of our society, and now they’re in our creative practice as well. It’s a whole new world.’
He explains that the MoMA installation has its origins in a 2021 online exhibition on the digital art platform Feral File, for which he’d trained a machine-learning model to interpret publicly available visuals and information around the museum’s collection to create a piece of generative art. The result was MoMA’s first NFT collaboration, ‘reimagining the trajectory of modern art, paying homage to its history and dreaming about its future’. ‘The idea is to stand on the shoulders of these incredibly pioneering artists [in the museum’s collection] to create something new,’ says Anadol.
Unsupervised takes the collaboration further, introducing a physical dimension as well as incorporating live inputs. Sensors within the Gund Lobby – which detect changes in light, numbers and movement of people, as well as the weather – will inform the visuals and sound, further reinforcing the idea of a living artwork. It is true that technology will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting, but Anadol is keen to emphasise the importance of human involvement. There is a lot of work that his 15-strong team (including computer graphic experts, architects, designers, musicians, data scientists, and AI researchers, who all together come from 11 countries) have put into creating a new AI model, and setting parameters so the AI can make decisions around colours, forms, patterns and speed. ‘It's not an autonomous piece, because I don't believe that’s what the future should be. I think human and machine collaborations are more relevant and positive for the future.’
The installation was co-curated by Michelle Kuo, curator of painting and sculpture at MoMA, and Paola Antonelli, the museum’s senior curator of architecture and design, and director of research and development. ‘With this commission, MoMA underscores its support of artists experimenting with new technologies as tools to expand their vocabulary, their impact, and their ability to help society understand and manage change,’ explains Antonelli.
Certainly, seeing Anadol’s digital animations come to life on the media screen in the Gund Lobby drives home the importance of physical experiences in our increasingly digital age. It puts Unsupervised in a long line of projects where Anadol has brought digital art to architecturally significant spaces, such as the façades of Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, Zaha Hadid’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, and Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Batlló in Barcelona. ‘I enjoy the moment when the physical and virtual connect. It’s always powerful to bring the two dimensions together,’ says the artist. His one-night-only projection mapping performance at Casa Batlló, in May 2022, had drawn 48,000 attendees. He spent the night walking among the audience, many of whom came up to him, moved to tears and asking for hugs. ‘That moment, when you touch someone’s mind and soul, and trigger beautiful emotions, is the ultimate moment of success,’ he reflects.
Up next for Anadol is a new take on the metaverse, called Dataland. As the project’s placeholder describes, it’s ‘the world’s first multi-sensory metaverse project [...] we will architect unprecedented spaces and invent cutting-edge poetic algorithms for new meditative experiences in the metaverse’. Collaborators include leading neuroscientists, architects, and AI pioneers, as well as tech titans such as Nvidia, Google and Epic Games. ‘I want to show that the metaverse is not just a virtual, cold space with heartless and soulless machines,’ he explains. ‘This is our attempt to find narratives in this new galaxy of imagination.’
‘Refik Anadol: Unsupervised’ is on view until 5 March 2023 in the Gund Lobby at MoMA, moma.org (opens in new tab); refikanadol.com (opens in new tab); dataland.art (opens in new tab)
Sample data visualisations of Refik Anadol’s Unsupervised — Machine Hallucinations —MoMA — Fluid Dreams (2022) appear on the limited-edition subscriber cover of January 2023 Wallpaper*, ‘The Future Issue’. Featuring real-time digital animation on LED screen and sound, the data sculpture was created using custom software and a generative algorithm with artificial intelligence.
A version of this story appears in the January 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
TF has been editor of Wallpaper* since December 2020. He is responsible for our monthly print magazine, planning, commissioning, editing and writing long-lead content across all our content pillars. He also plays a leading role in multi-channel editorial franchises, such as our annual Design Awards, Guest Editor takeovers and Next Generation series. He aims to create world-class, visually-driven content while championing diversity, international representation and social impact. TF joined Wallpaper* as an intern in January 2013, and served as its commissioning editor from 2017-20, winning a 30 under 30 New Talent Award from the Professional Publishers’ Association. Born and raised in Hong Kong, he holds an undergraduate degree in history from Princeton University.
-
Eternity rings for the modern couple
Eternity rings, whether sleekly minimalist or sprinkled in diamonds, can be a chic and contemporary love token
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Resort 2023’s standout looks, captured by emerging photographer Sophie Meuresch on her friends
Arresting looks from the Resort 2023 collections, captured by Sophie Meuresch – shortlisted for the 2022 Dior Photography Award for Young Talents – on three friends in Leipzig, Germany
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Best Apple watch bands for the design aficionado
Whether sporty, cool or classic, find the best Apple watch bands for you
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Generative art: the creatives powering the AI art boom
It’s a new age for generative art, thanks to pixel-sorting, algorithm-sifting creatives. While the NFT market remains in flux, we delve into the rise of generative art, and the AI art boom
By Nick Compton • Published
-
Universal Everything: the collective bringing mind-bending physicality to the digital space
In our new profile series, Generation Generative, we spotlight pioneers on the cutting edge of generative art. Our first feature is on Sheffield-based digital art collective Universal Everything, whose solo show ‘Lifeforms’ at 180 The Strand runs from 12 October – 4 December
By Nick Compton • Published
-
Artist Ian Cheng explores the technological and aesthetic potential of AI
In Berlin’s cavernous Halle am Berghain, New York-based artist Ian Cheng plunges viewers into an immersive world of AI and existential anime in ‘Life After BOB’
By Will Jennings • Last updated
-
Could NFTs spark a photography revolution? Meet the innovators
As Web3 platform Fellowship brings world-class photography to the blockchain, including newly minted work by Joel Meyerowitz and Pieter Hugo, we explore how NFT photography is changing how we buy, sell, authenticate and experience art
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Last updated
-
Maxim Zhestkov’s hypnotic digital art makes virtual worlds tangible
Ahead of a major installation at London’s W1 Curates, digital artist Maxim Zhestkov discusses the creative potential in merging physical and virtual realities: ‘my work is about this thin membrane that separates us from the future’
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Smash hit: Ron Arad’s first NFT drop takes things up a gear
Designer, artist and architect Ron Arad joins the NFT crowd with the help of curatorial platform Shifting Vision
By Nick Compton • Last updated
-
Charity art platform Double Dutch puts the cool in cash gifting
Conceived by Inez and Vinoodh as an ‘all cash, zero trash’ initiative, Double Dutch rethinks the ‘flawed’ gifting process with the help of world-renowned contemporary artists including Cindy Sherman and Maurizio Cattelan
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Last updated
-
Cao Fei’s dystopian fantasies fuse art and technology
Chinese artist Cao Fei’s dystopian art tackles themes such as the automation of labour, hyper-capitalism and the effect of a global pandemic. Having just completed her first major solo show in Beijing, the prolific winner of the 2021 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize is going global, with her retro-futuristic take on contemporary life now the subject of exhibitions from Los Angeles to Rome, and a 20-page portfolio for Wallpaper*
By Daven Wu • Last updated