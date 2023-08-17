Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth unite for a sensorial London exhibition and auction

Installation view, ‘Hospital Rooms. Holding Space,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2023
Installation view, ‘Hospital Rooms. Holding Space,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2023
(Image credit: Courtesy the artists and Hospital Rooms. Photo: Lucy Dawkins)
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth have partnered once more for an annual auction to raise money for the arts and mental health charity. An accompanying exhibition, ‘Holding Space’, converts Hauser & Wirth’s London gallery into a fully sensory space encompassing light, sound and movement.  

‘Hospital Rooms. Holding Space,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2023

Installation view, ‘Hospital Rooms. Holding Space,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2023

(Image credit: Courtesy the artists and Hospital Rooms. Photo: Lucy Dawkins)

hospital rooms

Among Hospital Rooms’ projects, Jade Montserrat’s artwork for a corridor at Northside House, Norfolk

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hospital Rooms. Photo by Damien Griffiths)

Each hour, a sound recorded by South West London Recovery College with composer Alex Groves and the National Opera Studio, will ring throughout the space. Demonstrating new harmonic sounds created by a unique combination of humming, droning and vocalising, the performance will provide an emotive aural backdrop to works including Sutapa Biswas’ mural, originally created for Springfield University Hospital with patients in the OCD clinic.

‘Hospital Rooms. Like there is hope and I can dream of another world,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2022

Installation view of last year’s exhibition, ‘Hospital Rooms. Like there is hope and I can dream of another world,’ Hauser & Wirth London, 2022

(Image credit: © Hospital Rooms. Photo: Tim Bowditch)

It is a collaborative spirit also celebrated by Abbas Zahedi, whose magnetised sun created with and for patients in forensic services holds a kinetic interactive poetry piece inside, written by those who experienced mental health services. 

A ceiling installation by Richard Wentworth joins works by Rachael Champion and illuminated sculptures by Jonathan Trayte, while artists Alvin Kofi, Victoria Cantons, Valerie Asiimwe Amani, Giles Deacon, Richard Mark Rawlins and Katharine Lazenby have created vast beds and cushions for visitors to recline on.

artworks on walls in pastel room

Rose Pilkington’s artwork at the De-Escalation Room, The Junipers, Devon 

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hospital Rooms. Photography Damian Griffiths)

Artwork by Martin Creed, Chantal Joffe, Allison Katz, Rashid Johnson, Julian Opie, Charles Gaines, Hurvin Anderson, Do Ho Suh and Caroline Walker are set to go under the hammer at September's auction, supported by Bonhams, with proceeds supporting Hospital Rooms’ projects in mental health hospitals, including the Children and Adolescent Service in Sandwell at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. 

The exhibition 'Holding Space' will take place at Hauser & Wirth London on 17 August - 12 September. The accompanying annual Hospital Rooms auction is supported by Bonhams and will take place at Bonhams, 101 New Bond Street on 12 September 2023

hauserwirth.com

bonhams.com

hospital rooms

Naomi Harwin at Northside House, Norfolk

(Image credit: Courtesy Hospital Rooms. Photo Damian Griffiths)

colourful walls

Tim A Shaw at the Hellingly Centre, Sussex

(Image credit: Courtesy Hospital Rooms. Photography Damian Griffiths)
