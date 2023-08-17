Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth unite for a sensorial London exhibition and auction
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth are working together to raise money for arts and mental health charities
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth have partnered once more for an annual auction to raise money for the arts and mental health charity. An accompanying exhibition, ‘Holding Space’, converts Hauser & Wirth’s London gallery into a fully sensory space encompassing light, sound and movement.
Each hour, a sound recorded by South West London Recovery College with composer Alex Groves and the National Opera Studio, will ring throughout the space. Demonstrating new harmonic sounds created by a unique combination of humming, droning and vocalising, the performance will provide an emotive aural backdrop to works including Sutapa Biswas’ mural, originally created for Springfield University Hospital with patients in the OCD clinic.
It is a collaborative spirit also celebrated by Abbas Zahedi, whose magnetised sun created with and for patients in forensic services holds a kinetic interactive poetry piece inside, written by those who experienced mental health services.
A ceiling installation by Richard Wentworth joins works by Rachael Champion and illuminated sculptures by Jonathan Trayte, while artists Alvin Kofi, Victoria Cantons, Valerie Asiimwe Amani, Giles Deacon, Richard Mark Rawlins and Katharine Lazenby have created vast beds and cushions for visitors to recline on.
Artwork by Martin Creed, Chantal Joffe, Allison Katz, Rashid Johnson, Julian Opie, Charles Gaines, Hurvin Anderson, Do Ho Suh and Caroline Walker are set to go under the hammer at September's auction, supported by Bonhams, with proceeds supporting Hospital Rooms’ projects in mental health hospitals, including the Children and Adolescent Service in Sandwell at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
The exhibition 'Holding Space' will take place at Hauser & Wirth London on 17 August - 12 September. The accompanying annual Hospital Rooms auction is supported by Bonhams and will take place at Bonhams, 101 New Bond Street on 12 September 2023
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
