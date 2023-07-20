Asim Waqif creates dense bamboo display at the Hayward in London
The Bagri Foundation Commission, Asim Waqif’s वेणु [Venu], opens at the Hayward Gallery in London
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A dense bamboo dwelling – part musical instrument, part refuge from the visitors who flock to the Southbank – has been erected outside the Hayward Gallery (until 22 October 2023). A matrix of 610 bamboo poles and 700 strips of bamboo, softened and made supple from days of soaking in water, arc over each other, fan out, and weave themselves through the rungs of a steel scaffolding frame. Conceived by Indian artist Asim Waqif, the installation, वेणु[, translated as Venu, an ancient Sanskrit word meaning bamboo reed or flute, is interactive: you can through, sit in, and even play it.
Asim Waqif at the Hayward Gallery
Within, lengths of bamboo bend to form a cocoon-like seat embellished with woven palms, while thick stems, skilfully split and tuned, create a series of drums accompanied by a supply of carved sticks ready for visitors to strike a beat. Spontaneous creativity is a touchstone of Waqif’s practice, and it is reflected in the way he builds his interdisciplinary projects and opens them up to morph and be manipulated by audiences.
Working with a group of structural engineers, technicians, students at the Royal College of Art, and his long-time collaborator, the architect Shantanu Heisnam, Waqif shaped the installation over ten days after the team had been taught a knotting technique called lashing. ‘I wanted everyone to get responsibility for taking some creative decisions’, Waqif explains. ‘The kind of ideas and the work that happens is then very different from an instruction based process’. The design thus progressed on site.
वेणु[ is the first work Waqif has exhibited in the UK, and while related to a recent piece, Improvise, which was shown at Kochi-Muziris Biennale, it not only responds to the site but will likely also, given the expected levels of interaction, end up bearing the marks of its use. A scaffolding rig is encased within the form to de-exoticise and contextualise the bamboo as a resource that is a ubiquitous building material used in construction projects across South and Southeast Asia.
Having trained as an architect, Waqif is sensitive to what he sees as the need to preserve historic knowledge and existing ecologies as South Asia’s urban sprawl booms. Across his practice he uses vernacular techniques and materials to foreground the value and relevance of pre-industrial processes. ‘I like using traditional methods to arrive at very contemporary forms and find that weaving and basket making have very similar properties to what is now being talked about as parametric design’, he says. वेणु[ highlights what can be considered old technologies of sustainability that will, once the installation ends, be inherited as the work is unbound and redistributed.
Asim Waqif: वेणु [Venu] at the Hayward Gallery, 20 July – 22 October 2023
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Forrest Myers is off the wall at Catskill Art Space this summer
Forrest ‘Frosty’ Myers makes his mark at Catskill Art Space, NY, celebrating 50 years of his monumental Manhattan installation, The Wall
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Toron Studio is making sensual menswear inspired by Greco-Roman antiquity
Founded by Jasper Toron – formerly of Givenchy, Brioni and Burberry – Toron Studio comprises easy, unstructured silhouettes adorned with prints inspired by ancient Greek and Roman motifs
By Jack Moss • Published
-
At home with Stephen Burks: inside the American designer’s Brooklyn duplex
A Chicago native, New York-based designer Stephen Burks, part of the Wallpaper* USA 300, talks about his home, favourite objects, upcoming shows, and ‘Dadding around’
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The end of the (virtual) world: what happens when the servers are switched off
The legacy and future of virtual worlds is explored in ‘Between Worlds‘, a new exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery, London
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The best London art exhibitions to see now
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
The art fair personality test: what type of Frieze New York visitor are you?
Are you a selfie seeker or a champagne visualist? Take our art fair personality test to identify yourself at Frieze New York 2023 (17-21 May)
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Isaac Julien’s Tate retrospective: multi-screens, ‘sonic tapestries’ and moments of joy
Artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien’s Tate Britain retrospective ‘What Freedom Is to Me’ questions histories, explores activism, but is also full of joy and beauty
By Amah-Rose Abrams • Published
-
Got milk? New exhibition explores the dark side of dairy
‘Milk’, a new exhibition at the Wellcome Collection, London, explores the socio-political weight of milk through art and cultural artefacts
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Steve McQueen to screen his harrowing film 'Grenfell' at London’s Serpentine
Acclaimed film director and artist Steve McQueen will screen his film, Grenfell, at London’s Serpentine South gallery (7 April-10 May 2023), six years after the Grenfell Tower block blaze killed 72
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Ai Weiwei's largest-ever Lego artwork revealed at London’s Design Museum
At London’s Design Museum, Ai Weiwei has unveiled Water Lilies #1, a new Lego recreation of Claude Monet’s iconic painting. We explore the vast new work ahead of the Chinese artist’s major show at the museum, opening on 7 April 2023
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Lynda Benglis’ seductive hall of mirrors and juicy neon eggs in London
American artist Lynda Benglis subverts expectations with new bronze sculptures and otherworldly coloured eggs in a new solo show at Thomas Dane Gallery, London
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published