Celine’s silk scarves offer ‘infinite possibilities’ to adorn your outfit
At Celine, Michael Rider is interested in the personal gestures of dressing – a mood epitomised by his colourful silk foulards, which can be can be wrapped around the waist, wrist or strap of a bag
Michael Rider’s insouciant vision for Celine marries his own American roots – the designer was born in Washington D.C. and worked at Polo Ralph Lauren before his appointment – with the bourgeois-inflected codes of the Parisian house, founded by Céline Vipiana in 1945.
But Rider is also interested in the personal gestures of dressing: how the addition of a colourful silk cummerbund, or stacks of golden charms – whether hanging from a belt or wrist – can enliven a look and make it your own. ‘[It’s about] enjoying what we do in the studio, and desiring it ourselves, all of it, the clothes and the characters,’ he said earlier this year.
‘Infinite possibilities’: Celine’s silk foulards
It is why the silk scarf has become such a hallmark accessory of his tenure so far: the French foulard, after all, can be wrapped around the waist, wrist or strap of a bag, or used as an impromptu top or bandana. As Rider says, they offer ‘infinite possibilities’, with his adorned with a bold array of prints: from sketches of Parisian landmarks to hand-drawn motifs of stars and moons, or simply scattered with the Celine ‘Triomphe’ monogram, an enduring emblem of Parisian style.
‘We feel that Celine is a place to come and get dressed, for all sorts of days and nights and moments in life,’ says Rider. ‘Inviting everyone to find the best pieces and then to appropriate them into their lives, their rhythms, their style.’
A version of this article appears in the November 2026 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 8 October in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.