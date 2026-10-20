Since they were first introduced in the mid-1960s, Adidas’ tracksuits have gone from a footballer’s staple to a ubiquitous symbol of youth culture, whether you count yourself a fan of hip-hop, nu-metal, grime or countless other scenes.

Adidas Originals, the lifestyle arm of the global German sportswear company, enlisted American fashion designer Willy Chavarria to help enliven those classics with the debut of adiSignature, a fresh collection of streetwear staples reimagined with contemporary silhouettes, vibrant colours and premium materials.

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas)

The first adiSignature collection drops on 23 October 2026, and marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with Chavarria. ‘AdiSignature is a framework that Adidas and I developed together that will evolve over years,’ the designer said in a statement. ‘It’s a new way of thinking about the brand’s timeless offering.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas)

This isn’t Chavarria’s first time working with Adidas Originals. Last year, after teasing a collaboration on the runway, Adidas launched its first collection with the designer, which celebrated Chavarria’s Chicano heritage alongside Adidas signatures. Subsequent drops followed.

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas)

While adiSignature isn't a straight-up collaboration with the designer's own label (Chavarria serves as its creative advisor), there are still strong hints of the designer’s sensibilities, as with reworked 1980s staples like the Firebird and SST tracksuits; relaxed tailoring meant to be piled on in layers; and eye-catching details including two-sided zippers, retro logos and heavy fleece fabrics. The garments are available in a happy array of hues, from fluorescent yellow to hunter green to true blue.

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas)

The launch is accompanied by an equally jubilant campaign shot by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Georgia Pendlebury, which features a diverse cast of models and joyful, unscripted moments. It all serves to telegraph a single message about this first AdiSignature drop: that the wearer is the finishing touch.

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas)