From a booth in the back of Found Oyster’s new dining room, Adam Weisblatt and Holly Fox are admiring the view. The pair started the buzzy East Hollywood raw bar in a tiny shopfront on Fountain Avenue in 2019, and it has proved such a runaway success that they’ve recently been able to expand into this space next door. 'When we opened this new room, and I was looking at Found Oyster from a perspective I physically had never been able to see it from before, it was wildly emotional,' says Fox, sunlight glinting off her gold hooped earrings. 'It was like an out-of-body experience.'

Adam Weisblatt and Holly Fox of Last Catch Hospitality (Image credit: Jim Sullivan)

Found Oyster is a masterclass in doing a lot with a little. Weisblatt and Fox took an empty, narrow shell and transformed it with checkered tiles, custom-built oyster stands and a glittering disco ball into an intimate, 26-seat hideaway set around a bustling wooden bar where multi-talented bartenders move between mixing drinks and shucking oysters. Starting small made sense for their first restaurant opening. 'There were lots of reasons for that,' explains Weisblatt, his tattooed arm reaching for his Goombay Smash, a rum punch made with apricot liqueur. 'One being that we didn’t think we could raise the money to build a big restaurant! But also in a smaller space, I truly believe it’s easier to create the sort of energy we wanted.'

Found Oyster, Los Angeles (Image credit: Ari Kolender)

That energy now fills a room that’s doubled in size, and Weisblatt and Fox’s ambitions have grown too. Over plates of Sicilian crudo, fried calamari and squid stuffed with tuna ’nduja, they explain how they started Last Word Hospitality as a consultancy five years prior to opening Found Oyster.

Prawn Crudo at Found Oyster (Image credit: Courtesy of Found Oyster)

In the years since, they’ve applied what they learned here to build a miniature empire of unique restaurants across Los Angeles, including Portuguese tapas spot Barra Santos in Cypress Park, another raw bar Queen’s in Highland Park, Malaysian-inspired hotspot Rasarumah in Historic Filipinotown and, most recently, classic martinis-and-cheeseburger bistro Hermon’s in Montecito Heights. They’ve also teamed with Pioneertown Motel owners Matt and Mike French for two openings out near Joshua Tree: the Old West saloon Red Dog and the Rat Pack-approved jetset lounge The Copper Room in Yucca Valley. A third desert project, a revamp of Rancho Mirage’s historic Lord Fletcher Inn, is set to open this spring.

What’s noticeable about spending time at any of these establishments is just how distinct they all feel. While they may share a relaxed conviviality, they each have a personality and character all their own. They’re also straightforward and timeless in their design. 'We hate the word ‘concept’,' says Weisblatt. 'We don’t have concepts. We find people, and we build restaurants that you've kind of heard of before. This is a bistro. This is a pub. This is an oyster bar. Then we put human personality into it rather than it being an act.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Found Oyster)

Both Weisblatt and Fox are restaurant obsessives, and their passion for creating and curating the sorts of spaces that lead to memorable nights is infectious. They each worked their way up through the restaurant world, and Weisblatt recently published a warts-and-all memoir, For The Love of Restaurants, about opening Found Oyster that also functions as a how-to guide for anyone dreaming of going from working in a restaurant to owning one. 'It’s aimed at someone waiting tables or bartending,' he explains, 'If that’s all the education you have, it explains what you’re going to need to open your own place.'

Inside Queen's Oyster Bar & Grill (Image credit: Courtesy of Queen's Raw Bar & Grill)

In design terms, Last Word’s philosophy is to create restaurants that feel as if they’ve stood the test of time. Sometimes there’s real history to draw on: at The Copper Room, a storied bar with a panoramic view over the Yucca Valley airstrip was returned to its former glory. Other times, as at Hermon’s, a caramel-tiled bar and classic leather booths helped create a sense of time-worn elegance even in a space that hadn’t previously been a restaurant. 'One thing Holly and I always knew we wanted to do from a design standpoint is to make places that feel old,' says Weisblatt. 'To do that, you can’t be trendy. Whatever is new won't stay new for long. Whatever is timeless will stay timeless.'

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The Copper Room, Joshua Tree – a former favourite of The Rat Pack (Image credit: Victoria Posh)

Along with their classic designs, Last Word’s restaurants are also united by intimacy. Found Oyster may have put its patrons in close quarters out of sheer necessity, but that sense of proximity also helped create the atmosphere that made it a hit. They’ve replicated that even as the size of their blueprints have grown. 'Hermon’s is the biggest of our restaurants, square-footage-wise, so we asked ourselves: how do you shrink it?' explains Fox. 'The answer is to keep people closer together! I love architects so much, but every time they put in walkways or tables that are oversized, or banquettes that are larger than they need to be because they look good on the paper plan, I inevitably slash everything. That’s the secret sauce.'

Dinner at Hermon's (Image credit: Jim Sullivan)

When it comes to food, they say the magic ingredients are sourcing, and staffing. Produce comes from independent suppliers and small farmers, while chefs like Ari Kolender here at Found Oyster and Rasarumah’s Johnny Lee have been given ownership stakes and encouraged to experiment – within reason. 'We don't want to restrict their creativity whatsoever, but we are very considerate of how much things cost,' says Weisblatt. 'There’s a certain check that once we go above… we don’t want to be in that business. There’s an unfortunate reality where, when restaurants get above a certain price point, formality is expected. We don’t want to feed people that way, and I don’t want to eat that way!'

There have been missteps and growing pains along the way. In 2021, at the same time they were working on The Copper Room, Barra Santos, and Queen's Raw Bar, they started Shins Pizza in Cypress Park. That closed at the start of 2025. 'If there's anything we learned from that, it's that we should stick to what we're good at,' laughs Weisblatt. 'We're not quick service people. That's not our speciality. Raising prices in cents was very new to us. Usually, if we need to go up a buck or two, we can go up a buck or two. But with slices of pizza, suddenly you realise that a slice of cheese going from $3.50 to $4 is a big deal.' The experience led them to refocus. 'Over time, we've learned that what we're good at is creating independent, full-service restaurants that people want to hang out at,' he says.

'Imagine how fun it would be to drive from LA to San Francisco and instead of seeing your 38th McDonald's, seeing independent diners. That’s still the best version of America we have.' Adam Weisblatt

Last Word are still plotting further expansions, but don’t expect to see a chain of Found Oyster spots popping up anytime soon. Their mission is to resist the homogenisation of the high street, one raw bar, one saloon and one bistro at a time. 'When you go to a community with lots of independent restaurants, it feels unique,' says Weisblatt, ordering another round of Goombay Smashes. 'People will drive there or travel there from all over. When you lose that, it's a truck stop or a mall. Imagine how fun it would be to drive from LA to San Francisco and instead of seeing your 38th McDonald's, seeing independent diners. That’s still the best version, I think, of America we have. When you go to a place, and it feels like that place.'

Queen's Raw Bar & Grill (Image credit: Courtesy of Queen's Raw Bar & Grill)

That’s the trick Last Word have pulled off so successfully, and repeatedly. Whether you’re slurping an oyster here at Found, digging into a cheeseburger at Hermon’s or knocking back a margarita while gazing over the airstrip at The Copper Room, when you’re at one of their restaurants you really couldn’t be anywhere else.

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