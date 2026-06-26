Art deco architecture is as much a part of South Beach as sandy beaches and dancing on tables. The Delano Miami Beach has stood tall inside the same iconic building since 1947. After a six-year full-scale renovation, led by Elastic Architects, the latest reincarnation of the once hard-partying hotel – one of the most exciting recent hotel openings – brings its iconic luxury footprint back to Miami Beach with plenty of glamour and a more modern mindset that, while still convivial, puts wellness ever-so-slightly above late-night antics.

Wallpaper* checks in at Delano Miami Beach

What’s on your doorstep?

Located on Collins Avenue, the Delano sits in the middle of a stretch that’s seen the old guard flip – with The Shelborne by Proper opening last year and revamps of The Raleigh and the Shore Club (which soon fly the Auberge flag) coming down the pipeline. It’s also in a prime beachfront position, providing direct access to the Miami Beach Boardwalk and the Delano’s serviced beach area.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Who is behind the design?

The Delano is one of Miami’s most emblematic hotels. When it first opened, the sign read ‘nothing finer’. It also advertised air conditioning – a big deal back in the day; thankfully, now standard across the balmy Florida city.

Hotelier Ian Schrager, in collaboration with designer Philippe Starck, reignited the historic hotel into a sleek, scene-driven South Beach destination in 1995 and operated it for 25 years. The latest iteration, nay transformation, turned back the clock in some ways, honouring the hotel’s legacy, while also bringing it into the present. The design and management teams worked closely with the City of Miami Historic Preservation Division to stay on task. Aesthetically, there’s plenty to appeal to history buffs, from the terracotta floors emblazoned with the original emblem to the scene-stealing lobby, which shows off soaring columns and billowing fabric.

Lobby (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Lobby (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Despite its deep roots – and thoughtful choices that pay homage to its glam past – the Delano feels refreshingly on the pulse, thanks to its airy palette and impressive collection of works by Miami artists – including a mythical glazed stoneware relief by Nina Surel, oil paintings by Natalie Galindo and striking botanic sculptures by Alissa Alfonso that adorn the walls outside of Rose Bar.

Lobby (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

The main pool area is now flanked by loungers and umbrellas, accented with lemon print underneath and playful fringe, plus a row of cabanas for VIP poolside hangs. Rooms are bright with crisp linens, light wood flooring and rugs evoking the soft sands below and large, ocean-facing windows. The dining concepts channel other vibe-driven destinations: the dynamic energy of Osaka, languid summers on Italy’s Mediterranean coastline.

Lobby (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Pool (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

The room to book

The Delano Miami Beach features 171 rooms and suites, decorated with crisp tonal hues, curved furnishings and oversized windows for gazing at the beach or the city skyline. For the ultimate in space and scenery, the swank 2,824 sq ft ocean-view penthouse offers unobstructed panoramas of the sandy shoreline and Atlantic waves from the three ensuite bedrooms, living and dining spaces and terrace.

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Ocean View Room (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

If you’d rather soak in the social buzz, the two-storey poolside bungalows are the epitome of a Miami Beach holiday. Located just steps from the pool, each boasts a covered patio that effectively doubles as a cabana, allowing guests to enjoy food and beverage service without ever leaving the shade.

Bungalow (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

It’s not a secret that Miami Beach is chock-a-block with great spots to eat and drink – a trio of them happen to reside at Delano Miami Beach, the result of a partnership with Paris Society, marking the group’s first restaurants in the United States. Gigi Rigolatto – a chic Italian eatery with outposts in Saint-Tropez, Paris, Dubai, Rome and Bodrum – brings its effortless elegance and coastal Italian cuisine to South Beach. Designed by Hugo Toro, the first-floor space, which extends from the air-conditioned dining room to the covered terrace, gleams with the sun-dappled warmth of plaster walls, carved wooden panels, archways and yellow Sienna marble. Signature dishes include seabream carpaccio, tomato salad, linguine alle vongole and grilled octopus.

Gigi Rigolatto (Image credit: Photo by Kris Tamburello)

Gigi Rigolatto (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

On the fourth floor, at Mimi Kakushi , Elastic Architects and Pirajean Lees utilise wooden screens, textures, and hand-painted walls to transport Delano Members Club and hotel guests to Osaka, blending art deco-influenced design with modern dining. There’s an open sushi counter where chefs craft nigiri by hand as well as a menu of shareable Japanese plates such as tuna tartare topped with caviar, Wagyu and foie gras gyoza and miso black cod. The cocktail program, inspired by Sessue Hayakawa, celebrates the Japanese silent film star’s many on-screen characters through cinematic tipples and nonalcoholic options.

Mimi Kakushi (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Mimi Kakushi (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

For a nightcap, the Rose Bar, just off the lobby, is back in all its glam glory, whether you belly up to the dusky-lit Rosso Lepanto marble bar for a Rose Old Fashioned or sip a Floral Negroni on one of the low-slung sofas that spill out into the lounge.

Rose Bar (Image credit: Photo by Robert Reiger)

Where to switch off

Back in the Ian Schrager days, the basement was a nightclub. The glow-up, which taps into Miami’s wellness-oriented lifestyle rather than dance-till-dawn nights, replaces that more debaucherous after-dark fixture with a forthcoming wellbeing wing. There’s also a chic gym kitted out with tonal Technogym equipment and a fitness studio. Beachfront yoga sessions are also available to guests.

Pool (Image credit: Photo by Kris Tamburello)

The verdict

Delano Miami Beach is a chic, grown-up – much-needed and welcome – addition to the South Beach scene. It’s a place where you can indulge in rosé by the pool, cocktails and late-night sushi. But there’s also a quieter emphasis on wellness. Guests might just as easily turn in early rather than stay out till dawn and rise for morning yoga. The service is friendly, warm, and young. Not inexperienced by any stretch, just vibrant and youthful. The Delano employs people who can match the fun, sunny energy of South Beach.

Beach (Image credit: Photo by Kris Tamburello)

Book Delano Miami Beach, 1685 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States. Rates: from $650