When the Cori Hornbæk Hotel opens its doors this summer, it will not only revive a Danish architecture classic, but also herald a new hospitality era for the north shores of Zealand island, one that taps into the area's early 20th-century incarnation as a seaside resort.

(Image credit: Nikolaj Didriksen)

Step inside the Cori Hornbæk on the Danish Riviera

On a sandy beach, facing the blue waters of the Kattegat strait, the Cori's original building was designed by Ole Falkentorp in 1935, bridging early modernism with a Scandinavian functionalism in a streamlined style that makes its soft curves and white volumes gleam under the region's softly luminous skies. A much-loved badehotel (seaside hotel), it was famous in the region for its role in the nation's health and holiday habits, as well as for its prominent position in the resort town of Hornbæk, but fell into disrepair after the Second World War. Enter developer Copi, a group with a strong track record for revitalising historical buildings in its home city, Copenhagen, which acquired the building at an auction in 2022.

(Image credit: Nikolaj Didriksen)

Copi founder Jesper Brunander says: ‘One of our greatest passions is the restoration and transformation of heritage properties. For us, Cori represents a rare and exciting opportunity to restore Ole Falkentorp's architecture to its original purpose and former glory. On a more personal level, we all have a special and personal connection to Hornbæk. We wish to see this building, which we have known our whole life, come back to life, open its doors to locals and new guests.' Copenhagen-based Jon Clausen, of NVMBR Architects, and Scandinavian studio AART were in charge of the building's refresh and architectural updates, while London practice Afroditi took on the creative lead and the task of transforming the space for the 21st century.

(Image credit: Nikolaj Didriksen)

‘We looked at amazing archive imagery,' says Afroditi founder Afroditi Krassa. ‘The hotel was very glamorous when it first launched. It attracted an international, artistic crowd. We had a meal with the owner, and I remember distinctly he said, “I don't want baby blue stripes in this hotel”. It summarised everything that we were already thinking.' The design team's pairing of the Nordic region's legacy in warm minimalism with a more international, contemporary spirit has resulted in a space where both locals and tourists can feel at home, where design is ever-present but effortless.

(Image credit: Nikolaj Didriksen)

The building, which cuts a distinct figure against the area's fairly low-rise context, was woven into its surroundings with the help of landscape architects Effekt. Meanwhile, inside, Gubi collaborated with Afroditi to work on the majority of the furniture and a bespoke line for the hotel, which offers 77 rooms and five townhouses. It also encompasses a bar, a restaurant headed up by chef Brian Mark Hansen (whose career includes 16 years at the Michelin-starred Søllerød Kro), and a spa, all accessible to guests and locals like. ‘We want the people of Hornbæk to come, for Cori to be part of their daily life,' notes Krassa.

(Image credit: Nikolaj Didriksen)

This balance between Danish tradition, a sense of place and a touch of contemporary, gentle luxury defines Cori's identity. ‘The most important thing to me is that you should feel that you're in a resort environment that's very natural, earthy and luminous,' says Krassa. Tapping into Cori's original soul of escape and glamour, and weaving in 21st-century sensibilities with a quiet, welcoming warmth, this project revives a period landmark for the next 100 years.

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