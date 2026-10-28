It was 1963 when construction finished on Jens and Wenche Selmer's Oslo home. Wielding a considered yet very simple material palette, the celebrated Norwegian architects crafted their house to embody the restrained aesthetic that Wenche, in particular, had become known for.

The house, known as Trosterudstien 1, went on to win the Sundt Prize for outstanding architecture three years later, and is, to this day, regarded as one of Norway’s finest post-war homes. Yet for photographer and editor Marte Garmann – the Selmers' granddaughter – Trosterudstien 1 is not just a landmark building but a backdrop to some of her most treasured childhood memories. Her new book, Own House, aims to give an insight into these moments and what it was like to grow up in an architecturally significant property.

Explore ‘Own House’ and discover the home of Wenche Selmer

'It was a very special place because every detail was thought out,' says Garmann. 'I have many memories of being there, sleeping on mattresses on the floor, playing with wooden blocks, and eating homemade bread on the kitchen table.'

The 160-page book begins with a short essay by Garmann, which is then followed by a series of photos that she took in 2024 just before the family home was sold to private owners; the entire shoot had to be done in just 48 hours. 'It was good to have a limited time frame. Then I had to be absolutely present and capture the different lighting changes throughout the day in every room,' explains Garmann. 'As a photographer, I always work with what I have in front of me.'

(Image credit: Courtesy JØSS)

(Image credit: Courtesy JØSS)

The images allow readers to get a broad sense of the home, showing off its open layout and the way in which its rooms are arranged to seamlessly merge together. But it also provides a look at its charming details, from its quarry-tile flooring and concealed storage to its abundance of brass wall hooks, which the Selmers used for everything from hanging Christmas decorations to drying rolls of film.

Other pieces of media are dotted throughout the book, including the Selmers’ pencil drawings of Trosterudstien 1’s pine-lined interiors, a letter about the house that the couple penned in 1966, and some words from Garmann’s aunt Elisabeth, who recalls key points like watching her father, Jens, manually survey the house, and attending the topping-out ceremony with all the craftsmen.

(Image credit: Courtesy JØSS)

(Image credit: Courtesy JØSS)

Own House offers an intimate look into the past of Trosterudstien 1, but in no way is it overly nostalgic or sentimental; instead, it depicts the home in a warm, yet honest light. 'There is not much editing and retouching. I want it to be the way it is,' concludes Garmann. 'And for me, that was the perfect way to say goodbye to the house. Witnessing every detail, and then letting it pass on.'

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(Image credit: Courtesy JØSS)

'Eget hus / Own House', Jøss Bokstudio, NOK469 (£38), shop.joss.no