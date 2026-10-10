Many of us might have daydreamed about living in a Japanese house; and now, a new tome by Phadon offers readers a joyful tour of the popular architectural typology, Living in a Japanese House allows us to step inside a rich selection of homes in the East Asian country and not only imagine what life inside them would be like – but also learn about how they came to be, their authors and architecture.

Phaidon Press Living in a Japanese House £39.95 £30.85 SHOP NOW

Living in a Japanese House spread (Image credit: Phaidon)

The book is written by Japanese author and Wallpaper* contributor Kanae Hasegawa. It brings together 35 examples of Japanese homes in a true visual feast, spanning interiors and exteriors and resulting in a luxurious survey of the region's residential architecture – its challenges and bold design solutions.

Roof House, Tamada + Wakimoto Architects, Tochigi, 2023 (Image credit: Kenta Hasegawa)

Tree-ness House, Akihisa Hirata Architecture Office, Tokyo, 2017 (Image credit: Vincent Hecht)

Project include many of the names in contemporary Japanese architecture field, such as Hiroshi Nakamura, Ryue Nishizawa, nendo, and more. They also feature lesser-known examples in a tour of eye-catching, thought-provoking dwellings in different setting - urban, suburban and rural.

Living in a Japanese House spread (Image credit: Phaidon)

Living in a Japanese House spread (Image credit: Phaidon)

At the same time, Hasegawa's texts provide valuable insights and reflections from the homes' architects, but also their homeowners. This makes for a marvellous 360 degree exploration into the typology - and what it means today, living in a Japanese house.

House in Miyamoto, Tato Architects / Yo Shimada, Kishiwada, Osaka, 2017 (Image credit: Shinkenchiku-sha)

House of the Sacred Rock, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP (Image credit: Koji Fujii / TOREAL Inc.)

'Living in a Japanese House' by Kanae Hasegawa, Phaidon, £39.99

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