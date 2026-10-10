What's it like living in a Japanese House? This book answers all questions

'Living in a Japanese House,' a new book by Kanae Hasegawa for Phaidon, explores the popular typology of the Japanese home

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Daita2019, Suzuko Yamada, Setagaya, Tokyo, 2019, part of Living in a Japanese House book
Daita2019, Suzuko Yamada, Setagaya, Tokyo, 2019
(Image credit: Sasaki Kei)

Many of us might have daydreamed about living in a Japanese house; and now, a new tome by Phadon offers readers a joyful tour of the popular architectural typology, Living in a Japanese House allows us to step inside a rich selection of homes in the East Asian country and not only imagine what life inside them would be like – but also learn about how they came to be, their authors and architecture.

Living in a Japanese House book spread

Living in a Japanese House spread

(Image credit: Phaidon)

The book is written by Japanese author and Wallpaper* contributor Kanae Hasegawa. It brings together 35 examples of Japanese homes in a true visual feast, spanning interiors and exteriors and resulting in a luxurious survey of the region's residential architecture – its challenges and bold design solutions.

Roof House, Tamada + Wakimoto Architects, Tochigi, 2023.

Roof House, Tamada + Wakimoto Architects, Tochigi, 2023

(Image credit: Kenta Hasegawa)

Tree-ness House, Akihisa Hirata Architecture Office, Tokyo, 2017.

Tree-ness House, Akihisa Hirata Architecture Office, Tokyo, 2017

(Image credit: Vincent Hecht)

Project include many of the names in contemporary Japanese architecture field, such as Hiroshi Nakamura, Ryue Nishizawa, nendo, and more. They also feature lesser-known examples in a tour of eye-catching, thought-provoking dwellings in different setting - urban, suburban and rural.

Living in a Japanese House book spread

Living in a Japanese House spread

(Image credit: Phaidon)

Living in a Japanese House book spread

Living in a Japanese House spread

(Image credit: Phaidon)

At the same time, Hasegawa's texts provide valuable insights and reflections from the homes' architects, but also their homeowners. This makes for a marvellous 360 degree exploration into the typology - and what it means today, living in a Japanese house.

House in Miyamoto, Tato Architects / Yo Shimada, Kishiwada, Osaka, 2017

House in Miyamoto, Tato Architects / Yo Shimada, Kishiwada, Osaka, 2017

(Image credit: Shinkenchiku-sha)

House of the Sacred Rock, Hiroshi Nakamura &amp;amp; NAP

House of the Sacred Rock, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

(Image credit: Koji Fujii / TOREAL Inc.)

'Living in a Japanese House' by Kanae Hasegawa, Phaidon, £39.99

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Ellie Stathaki
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).