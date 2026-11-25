Hung like banners on either side of Ferrari’s S/S 2027 runway in New York earlier this month were nine large-scale tapestries. A collaboration between the Italian carmaker and Rubelli, the fifth-generation Venetian textile house, the tapestries each depicted the cover of a Ferrari yearbook published between 1949 and 1993.

Each tapestry reproduces a cover from a Ferrari yearbook published between 1949 and 1993 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Measuring roughly 190x260 cm each, the tapestries took two months to make, involving 15 people, 86kg (190lb) of yarn and more than 50 colours. In vivid reds, blues, yellows and greens, they trace the evolution of Ferrari’s graphic identity through covers featuring the Prancing Horse framed by the trilingual ‘Victoires-Affermazioni-Victories’, the Ferrari wordmark running diagonally across the page to create tyre tracks, monumental lettering, the red bonnet of a car seen from above, and a chrome Prancing Horse emerging from a black background.

One of the nine tapestries, which together trace the evolution of the carmaker’s graphic identity (Image credit: Ferrari)

‘From their earliest editions, Ferrari’s yearbooks were more than records of seasons and victories,’ said the brand in a statement. ‘They became a space for visual experimentation, reflecting how Ferrari chose to represent itself to the world. Across the decades, their covers evolved from the emblems and typography of the late 1940s and 1950s to the graphic experimentation of the 1960s and the increasingly immersive compositions of the late 1980s and early 1990s. The language changed, but the impulse remained constant: to reinterpret Ferrari’s identity through the visual culture of each new era.’

The tapestries took two months to make and involved 15 people, 86kg of yarn and more than 50 colours (Image credit: Ferrari)

Rubelli CEO Andrea Favaretto said the tapestries were ‘a technical challenge’ for the company’s 130-year-old weaving mill in Como. The team tested more than 200 jacquard structures before settling on a black-and-white warp interlaced with multicoloured wefts. They matched each shade to the closest existing yarn, and had yarn dyed to order wherever they couldn’t find a close enough match. The many reds running through the covers were particularly tricky, with each one studied and calibrated individually.

The 1993 cover records Ferrari’s presence at the Museum of Modern Art in New York for the exhibition ‘Designed for Speed’ (Image credit: Ferrari)

Rubelli used its signature cordonetto, a thicker, glossier weft that lifts the design into relief and contrasts with the matt areas of the weave, giving the images a three-dimensional quality. Each square centimetre contains around 7,000 interlacings of warp and weft. That density allowed Rubelli to reproduce details as fine as the original covers’ shifts in tone, the texture of the printed paper and the marks left by age.

Once woven, each tapestry was checked thread by thread under a pick glass and passed through a cloth inspection machine. The final finish brought out the sheen and stabilised the weave.

The density of the weave allowed Rubelli to reproduce details as fine as the original covers’ shifts in tone, the texture of the printed paper and the marks left by age (Image credit: Ferrari)

The tapestries are the latest project realised under the direction of Rocco Iannone, who previously designed for Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. Ferrari appointed him creative director in 2019 as part of a wider strategy to diversify the brand. The carmaker cut more than half of its traditional merchandise licensing deals and brought in Iannone to build its in-house fashion label, which debuted in 2021.

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(Image credit: Ferrari)

‘The yearbooks have always been a field of experimentation, with each cover seeking a new visual language through which to tell the Ferrari universe,’ said Iannone. ‘Rubelli preserves a textile culture that speaks a language close to our own: precision, creativity and the intelligence of expert hands. Bringing these images to the loom continues that process through another material. Paper becomes weft, graphic signs acquire weight and surface. It is the same principle that guides our collections: transforming heritage into something tangible and contemporary.’

The nine Ferrari x Rubelli tapestries debuted at Ferrari’s New York runway show on 12 November 2026.

(Image credit: Ferrari)

(Image credit: Ferrari)

(Image credit: Ferrari)

(Image credit: Ferrari)

(Image credit: Ferrari)