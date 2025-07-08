China’s first Legoland is open, and it’s the largest in the world
Legoland Shanghai Resort was created using 85 million Lego bricks and offers more than 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions across eight ‘lands’
Emerging from Fengjing Town in Shanghai’s Jinshan District is China’s first Legoland resort. The new theme park and hotel opened on 5 July 2025, offering more than 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions, and eight ‘lands’. Spanning 318,000 sq m, the site is the largest Legoland in the world, with a mind-boggling 85 million Lego bricks used in the creation of thousands of models.
Inside Legoland Shanghai, the world's largest Legoland resort
Main attractions include live theatre productions; a world-first water-town-style boat tour, which takes visitors through scale Lego versions of a Chinese water town (or canal town) and modern Shanghai cityscapes; and ‘Miniland’, which replicates famous sights around the world in scale Lego models, including Beijing's Temple of Heaven and Shanghai's The Bund waterfront. At the heart of the theme park is Dada, at 26m tall, the largest Lego minifigure in history.
In the ‘Lego City’ area, visitors can get a Lego driver's licence from a themed driving school, or become a hero in a firefighting rescue. There’s also the chance to ride a jet ski and – among hands-on building opportunities for budding junior designers – take part in a Lego boat-building competition.
The resort has six restaurants (some with Lego-themed tableware and Lego brick-shaped ice cream), as well as food stands and retail stores.
‘From the first sketches to the final Lego brick, this resort is the result of years of vision, collaboration, and passion and is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the unwavering support of all our partners,’ said Niels B Christiansen, president and chief executive officer of the Lego Group. ‘I look forward to Legoland Shanghai becoming a new cultural landmark for family interaction and bringing unique joy to all Lego fans in China and beyond.’
Legoland Shanghai Resort is located at 196 Daduhe Rd, Putuo, Shanghai, China. Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan). legolanddiscoverycenter.cn
