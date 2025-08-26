A portmanteau of Sanskrit and Vietnamese for ‘a place of peace,’ Amanoi has been offering its guests exactly that for over a decade. Situated in a secluded coastal area within Vietnam's Núi Chúa National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve an hour’s flight north-east of Ho Chi Minh City, the Jean-Michel Gathy-designed Aman resort now introduces a tony new chapter with its latest residence. True to tradition, this one balances understated elegance, craft and symbolism with ease.

Tour the new Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

The 9,957 sq ft gracious Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence exudes a shrine-like quality, featuring not only a private beach but also its own spa house. Accommodating up to eight guests, the property can be configured with two or three contemporary bedrooms that are subtly camouflaged amid the lush, rugged surroundings. A living room that flows onto a vast sundeck facing the East Sea, along with an open kitchen, a wine cellar and an alfresco dining space are all tempting. However, the central swimming pool – one of two on-site – can be fairly labelled the go-to spot to hang out.

Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Exterior dining room (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

The residence’s spa house, meanwhile, is equipped with a glut of facilities, including a steam room, a sauna, an outdoor jacuzzi, an ice bucket shower, and a relaxation lounge. Its double treatment room is put to work daily by Aman’s expert therapists, should you take up the offer of a 90-minute treatment for each guest per night of your stay.

While Amanoi offers plenty of outdoorsy activities – not least guided treks and snorkelling – restless guests at the residence can opt for an exclusive two-hour catamaran cruise across the neighbouring Vinh Hy Bay. Round-trip transfers from Cam Ranh Airport are also included.

Spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Treatment room (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Infinity pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

A dedicated butler facilitates lunch or dinner reservations at one of Amanoi’s three on-site restaurants. Yet, with a fully stocked minibar at your residence, a daily champagne afternoon tea and other complimentary experiences such as a private barbecue, a Vietnamese cultural dinner, and a nightly movie screening by the pool with popcorn and ice cream, being a homebody may never feel this good again.

Private beach (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Catamaran experience (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Amanoi is located at Vinh Hy Village, Vinh Hai Commune, Ninh Hai District, Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam. Rates: $10,217 per night (a two-night minimum length of stay is required).