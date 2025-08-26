In Vietnam, Amanoi’s most indulgent residence yet is almost hidden on an East Sea clifftop
Aman’s ‘place of peace’ in Vietnam introduces the Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence, an architectural feat complete with its own private beach and spa
A portmanteau of Sanskrit and Vietnamese for ‘a place of peace,’ Amanoi has been offering its guests exactly that for over a decade. Situated in a secluded coastal area within Vietnam's Núi Chúa National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve an hour’s flight north-east of Ho Chi Minh City, the Jean-Michel Gathy-designed Aman resort now introduces a tony new chapter with its latest residence. True to tradition, this one balances understated elegance, craft and symbolism with ease.
Tour the new Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence
The 9,957 sq ft gracious Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence exudes a shrine-like quality, featuring not only a private beach but also its own spa house. Accommodating up to eight guests, the property can be configured with two or three contemporary bedrooms that are subtly camouflaged amid the lush, rugged surroundings. A living room that flows onto a vast sundeck facing the East Sea, along with an open kitchen, a wine cellar and an alfresco dining space are all tempting. However, the central swimming pool – one of two on-site – can be fairly labelled the go-to spot to hang out.
The residence’s spa house, meanwhile, is equipped with a glut of facilities, including a steam room, a sauna, an outdoor jacuzzi, an ice bucket shower, and a relaxation lounge. Its double treatment room is put to work daily by Aman’s expert therapists, should you take up the offer of a 90-minute treatment for each guest per night of your stay.
While Amanoi offers plenty of outdoorsy activities – not least guided treks and snorkelling – restless guests at the residence can opt for an exclusive two-hour catamaran cruise across the neighbouring Vinh Hy Bay. Round-trip transfers from Cam Ranh Airport are also included.
A dedicated butler facilitates lunch or dinner reservations at one of Amanoi’s three on-site restaurants. Yet, with a fully stocked minibar at your residence, a daily champagne afternoon tea and other complimentary experiences such as a private barbecue, a Vietnamese cultural dinner, and a nightly movie screening by the pool with popcorn and ice cream, being a homebody may never feel this good again.
Amanoi is located at Vinh Hy Village, Vinh Hai Commune, Ninh Hai District, Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam. Rates: $10,217 per night (a two-night minimum length of stay is required).
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Yinka Ilori just teamed up with M.A.D. Editions on a trio of ultra-colourful watches
But hurry – you'll need to enter a raffle to score one for yourself
-
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C takes the iconic camera brand to a new level of sophistication
Sweden’s most sophisticated camera manufacturer announces a new flagship medium-format digital camera and zoom lens
-
B.B. Wallace is a wardrobe of playful, tactile knitwear from fashion’s busiest designer, Meryll Rogge
Aiming to create pieces that can be passed through generations, Marni creative director and Andam prize-winning designer Meryll Rogge has teamed up with friend and knitwear expert Sarah Allsop on the project, which is named after the designer’s sons
-
Ever heard of a wellness-inclusive resort? Book this Vietnamese retreat
Every stay at Namia River Retreat includes traditional therapies, daily wellness rituals, and riverside cultural immersions
-
The world’s best new hotels to love without reservation
Explore the best new openings in the world, from Park Hyatt’s soaring debut in Kuala Lumpur to W Hotel’s charming coastal retreat in Sardinia
-
The Trip to Ho Chi Minh City: Vietnam’s sky-high, booming metropolis
Discover Ho Chi Minh City, where street food, historic alleyways and honking motorbikes now mix with skyscrapers, minimalist showrooms and upscale patisseries
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
-
JW Marriott Emerald Bay Resort — Phú Quốc, Vietnam
-
F-Coffee — Dong Hoi, Vietnam
-
Cheering — Hanoi, Vietnam
-
Hyatt Regency Danang — Danang, Vietnam