Ballman Khaplova creates a light-filled artist’s studio in upstate New York
This modest artist’s studio provides a creative with an atelier and office in the grounds of an old farmhouse, embedding her practice in the surrounding landscape
Ballman Khaplova has created a dedicated artist's studio in Germantown, upstate New York, a standalone structure designed to be a functional, light-filled space for painter and sculptor Natasha Sweeten. The modest 680 sq ft building accommodates Sweeten’s creative studio, along with storage and office space, with tailored north and south-facing views.
Tour this artist’s studio in upstate New York
Constructed on the foundations of an existing 1950s garage structure, the Anchorage Road Artist Studio was designed to be as economic and efficient as possible. Set on a sloping site next to a renovated 1800s farmhouse, the studio has a simple square plan, subdivided into a large workspace, adjoining an office, store and bathroom.
The mono-pitch roof is covered with solar panels that take advantage of the south-facing orientation, with high-level windows on the north-facing entrance façade bringing in the best working light. A wall of glazing overlooks the garden and the landscape beyond to the south, with the Hudson River in the distance beyond.
The architects have arranged the floor levels so that the studio is at the same grade as the entrance, with the structure raised up above a space to store tools and firewood. Simple, hard-wearing materials are used throughout, including special moisture-resistant CDX plywood on the floors and walls of the studio.
The high-ceilinged studio incorporates a double-height storage space for canvases and painting equipment, with the glazed south-facing façade also providing light for the office desk and bathroom. The plywood cladding is paired with white painted walls and ceilings, while the exterior of the studio is finished in a dark grey.
Peter Ballman and Dasha Khapalova’s architecture practice is based in Ithaca, New York. Before setting up their own studio, Ballman worked for Barkow Leibinger and Kohn Pederson Fox, and Himma Studio, while Khapalova also worked for Barkow Leibinger as well as TENBerke, SOM, and OBRA Architects. The principals are also the founders of Rotary Park Inc., a nonprofit seeking to turn New York’s Holland Tunnel Rotary into a new public space.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Italy’s most famous recipe book gets a revamp for its latest edition
‘Il Cucchiaio d'Argento’, or ‘The Silver Spoon’, is Italy's best-known recipe book: artist Olimpia Zagnoli and cultural design studio Bunker collaborated on a new look for its latest edition
-
Messika marks 20 years with a high jewellery collection inspired by Namibia
The Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, is a riot of colour and bold forms
-
2025 Lisbon Architecture Triennale ponders the (literal and figurative) weight of humanity
Join us on a tour of the 2025 Lisbon Architecture Triennale, exploring the question ‘How Heavy is the City?’ and our impact on the planet
-
The most important works of modernist landscape architecture in the US
Modernist landscapes quite literally grew alongside the modern architecture movement. Field specialist and advocate Charles A. Birnbaum takes us on a tour of some of the finest examples
-
Jeanne Gang’s single malt whisky decanter offers a balance ‘between utility and beauty’
The architect’s whisky decanter, 'Artistry in Oak', brings a sculptural dimension to Gordon & MacPhail's single malt
-
An idyllic slice of midcentury design, the 1954 Norton House has gone on the market
Norton House in Pasadena, carefully crafted around its sloping site by Buff, Straub & Hensman, embodies the Californian ideal of the suburban modern house embedded within a private landscape
-
Herzog & de Meuron and Piet Oudolf unveil Calder Gardens in Philadelphia
The new cultural landmark presents Alexander Calder’s work in dialogue with nature and architecture, alongside the release of Jacques Herzog’s 'Sketches & Notes'. Ellie Stathaki interviews Herzog about the project.
-
Meet Studio Zewde, the Harlem practice that's creating landscapes 'rooted in cultural narratives, ecology and memory'
Ahead of a string of prestigious project openings, we check in with firm founder Sara Zewde
-
The best of California desert architecture, from midcentury gems to mirrored dwellings
While architecture has long employed strategies to cool buildings in arid environments, California desert architecture developed its own distinct identity –giving rise, notably, to a wave of iconic midcentury designs
-
A restored Eichler home is a peerless piece of West Coast midcentury modernism
We explore an Eichler home, and Californian developer Joseph Eichler’s legacy of design, as a fine example of his progressive house-building programme hits the market
-
How LA's Terremoto brings 'historic architecture into its next era through revitalising the landscapes around them'
Terremoto, the Los Angeles and San Francisco collective landscape architecture studio, shakes up the industry through openness and design passion