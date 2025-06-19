Hoi An in Central Vietnam might best be known as a Unesco World Heritage-listed port city full of quaint streets and buildings, but it’s also become an affordable wellness destination. Namia River Retreat, however, ups the ante as the only true luxury wellness resort in the city, with a well-curated selection of Vietnamese-inspired therapies complimentary in every stay.

Wallpaper* checks in at Namia River Retreat, Hoi An

What’s on your doorstep?

With its abundance of 17th and 18th century Asian and European architectural styles and influences, the historic port city of Hoi An is one of Vietnam’s most photogenic destinations. It’s also one of the most visited, which makes Namia River Retreat a welcome getaway from the crowds that flock here. Located on an islet a short distance from the World Heritage-listed Ancient Town, guests can enjoy both easy access to Hoi An’s main sights and glimpses of rural life in the province.

Who’s behind the design?

Instead of obvious references to Hoi An Ancient Town, Vietnam-based architecture firm T3 Architects and its French counterpart Kanopea Architecture Studio looked to the rural vernacular for inspiration. The firms, which specialise in sustainable architecture and a bioclimatic approach, sought first to preserve the riverbanks where the resort would be built. Most buildings are elevated on stilts, with bamboo sticks and mangroves used to stabilise the soil and reduce concrete use. From the bridge linking the main reception building to the car-free islet where the accommodations, freeform main pool and centrepiece spa are located, curves abound, the better to create a soothing environment.

The resort, at once rustic and contemporary, is built almost entirely by hand using locally sourced timber and stone, with artisans commissioned to create art and objects. Public and private spaces have been designed to provide shelter from the sun and rain and reduce energy consumption while ensuring guest comfort. Lighting, by Kobi Lighting Studio, focuses on natural daylight while embracing darkness at night with biomimicry elements. Gardens, still new, are already lush and bursting with native flora, lemongrass and mugwort to keep insects at bay naturally.

The room to book

The hotel’s 60 villas overlook either the Thu Bon River, where fishermen cast their nets daily and passenger boats pass by, or a smaller waterway lined with distinctive nipa palm trees. Those facing the river have aquatic touches and blue accents, while those facing the nipa forest are earth-toned and themed. All come with a kidney-shaped private pool, outdoor shower and sunken bathtub.

Pool villas are mostly one-bedroom and similar in size and layout, with different levels of privacy, with a handful of two-bedroom villas are available for families. Pick of the lot for privacy, views and size, however, is the Honeymoon Pool Villa at the very end of the resort. It features an open-plan bedroom with a four-poster bed, spa, jacuzzi and 200 sq m of outdoor space.

Minibar highlights

Being a wellness resort, the complimentary minibar is stocked with healthier drink and snack options, including premium teas, a choice of Vietnamese coffees, and juices and soft drinks. The roasted salted cashews are addictive and available for purchase in large take-home packs. Alcohol is available to order.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Guests can dine at one of two all-day restaurants – The Merchant and The Fisherman – both featuring indoor and outdoor spaces. The Merchant’s breakfast buffet has an excellent selection of salads, vegetables and fruits. The hot selection includes Western standards such as bacon and eggs alongside duck pho and Hoi An specialities such as cao lau noodles. Lunch and dinner offer a modern Vietnamese-inspired menu of sharing dishes such as roasted duck with tamarind and citrus jus, and claypot braised pork belly.

Poolside The Fisherman is seafood-focused and includes the catches of the day cooked to your liking. All ingredients and produce are locally sourced.

Where to switch off

As a wellness-inclusive resort, each guest is entitled to one 90-minute spa treatment per night of their stay. Treatments, in an organically shaped, standalone centre, are based on traditional Vietnamese medicines and therapies, with an on-site herbalist mixing body wraps and scrubs fresh daily. Perhaps start with a herbal steam and Vichy shower, followed by cupping therapy, facial reflexology or acupressure. Complimentary classes include yoga, tai chi and meditation. Guests also have access to two saunas and cold plunge baths.

The verdict

Close enough to Hoi An’s attractions but far enough from the crowds, Namia River Retreat strikes a balance of accessibility and escape. It encompasses sustainable design, traditional craftsmanship, local culture and holistic health, with guests able to immerse themselves in wellness as much or as little as they wish.

Namia River Retreat is located at 232 Tran Nhan Tong, Cam Thanh, Hoi An, 56000 Vietnam.