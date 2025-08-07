Be at one with nature at this bucolic luxury lodge in New Zealand

What began as a simple fishing lodge on the banks of the Waikato River a century ago is now one of New Zealand’s most storied escapes. Huka Lodge, near Taupō, has long since evolved beyond its angler roots, becoming a discreet sanctuary for royalty, rockstars and those seeking the country’s most refined slice of wilderness. Now, following a NZ$25m (£11m) Baillie Lodges-led transformation, the property retains its soul but emerges with a fresher, more contemporary edge.

Wallpaper* checks in at Huka Lodge, Taupō

What’s on your doorstep?

Nature, in all its drama. The roaring Huka Falls are minutes away, while Taupō’s lakefront and geothermal landscapes offer hot springs, hiking and helicopter excursions across the volcanic plateau. Huka’s own curated itineraries now include a heli-linked culinary escape with Craggy Range, a Rotorua day of culture and adventure, and the ‘Ultimate Huka’, airborne views of both coasts in a single sweep.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

Who’s behind the design?

Baillie Lodges founder James Baillie led the refurbishment, tapping Auckland’s Christian Anderson Architects for the structural rethink, interior designer Virginia Fisher to evolve Huka’s tartan-accented, homely grandeur, and landscape architect Suzanne Turley to finesse its 17 acres of fern grottos, layered gardens and hedged walkways. Public spaces have been extensively reworked with the expanded Dining Room now overlooking the river and park-like gardens. Upstairs, there’s the Loft and Piper Room, ideal for intimate dinners, while the 25 lodge suites retain their familiar, timeless layouts, refreshed with lighter touches rather than heavy reinvention.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

The room to book

Each of the Lodge Suites offers identical comfort – high-beamed ceilings, fireplaces, picture windows and terraces with gorgeous river views – so there’s no wrong choice. For a family or a private house-party feel, Alan Pye Cottage is the go-to. The two-bedroom retreat pairs Huka’s trademark comfort with a private courtyard, a full kitchen, various living spaces, and a heated pool overlooking the lush rolling green lawns and the serenity of Waikato River.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Evenings begin on the terrace or in the cosy River Room next to roaring fireplaces with canapés, a martini or a glass of New Zealand pinot as the sun drops behind the trees. Menus change daily and use seasonal, locally sourced produce, from crayfish fresh from nearby waters to venison paired with earthy root vegetables. On a clear day, a sun-drenched long lunch on the terrace is a must.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

Where to switch off

Given its surroundings, Huka Lodge is a retreat in itself, but the new wellness grounds deepen that escape. Reached via stepping stones set within lush gardens, the huts – nodding to the classic Kiwi bach – hide two treatment rooms, a gym, sauna, a cold-plunge bucket shower and a steaming outdoor hot tub. In other words, the perfect post-walk wind-down, especially after a lakeside tramp or a morning meander beside the river.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

The verdict

Arrivals still sweep down the hedge-lined drive, but now the sense of occasion starts in the new River Room, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the river in cinematic style. It’s the kind of first impression that Huka has always excelled at, but now sharpened with Baillie Lodges’ open, light-filled architectural signatures.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Huka Lodge)

Huka Lodge is located at 271 Huka Falls Road, Wairakei, Taupō 3377, New Zealand.