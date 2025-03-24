With sweeping views, art galleries, and wineries galore, Waiheke Island may just be New Zealand's best-kept secret for out-of-town travellers. Just a 40-minute ferry (or private sailboat!) jaunt from downtown Auckland, it is a place to escape the fast pace of city life and embrace long walks along the beaches – or along the vineyards. If you're feeling ambitious, the annual Waiheke Walking Festival (now through 6 April) is a great way to take in the all the island has to offer via a series of multi-day excursions or short hikes. If your idea of a good time is spending an afternoon at a winery, there's also plenty to keep you occupied. Below, a guide to the best accommodations, vineyards and things to do on Waiheke Island.

What to see and do in Waiheke Island, New Zealand

Where to stay

Mawhiti

Gateway Pavillion (Image credit: Courtesy of Mawhiti)

Art meets architecture at Mawhiti, a luxury lodge situated on a private bay on the island's Park Point Headland. The property's centerpiece is the Gateway Pavilion, a mesmerising open-air series of gabled timber frames by Stevens Lawson Architects.

The lodge itself, which is available for private groups, evokes the pavilion via a series of continuous living spaces and four bedrooms. Art from leading sculptors, painters and photographers – including Waiheke-based sculptor Anton Forde – fill Mawhiti, which in the Māori language, translates to ‘escape’.

Mawhiti is located at Park Point Headland, Waiheke Island, New Zealand; mawhitiwaiheke.co.nz

Where to eat and drink

Cable Bay Vineyards

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cable Bay)

A short walk from the Matiatia ferry terminal, Cable Bay is often a visitor’s first and last stop on Waiheke Island. With an award-winning vineyard, two restaurants and luxury lodges, it has all one could need. Enter the heavy doors, designed by New Zealand architect Charlie Nott, and you will find Verandah restaurant, recently redecorated by Leigh Pryde, to the right. Here, head chef Phil Smith and his team serve seasonal dishes like kingfish tartare and freshly shucked oysters from the nearby Te Matuku Bay. Locally-sourced products, including those from their organic gardens, abound. To the left is the Bistro, designed by Fearon Hay Architects. Both are excellent spots to taste Cable Bay’s range of wines, which reflect the elegance and depth of this unique climate. The view is always straight ahead, down through vines to the Hauraki Gulf. The Auckland skyline beyond hints at the life you could leave behind. For those who stay, there is a luxury villa with a pool among the olive grove and a smaller guesthouse by the orchard.

Cable Bay Vineyards is located at 12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand; cablebay.nz

Ki Māha

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ki Māha)

In the surf’s spray of Onetangi Beach, Ki Māha is a restaurant that balances the best of land and sea – from black olive flatbread to sustainably harvested big eye tuna; from ethically-farmed roasted lamb loin to a fig salad. In Māori, ki māha means ‘to be gratified, satisfied, contented,’ and this is definitely a space for pleasure and contentment, with its design by owner Dominique Parat. Being on the ‘island of wine’, Ki Māha’s team pour their own private label and rare vintages and blends from around the world.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ki Māha is located at 1 Fourth Avenue, Onetangi Beach, Waiheke Island 1081, New Zealand; kimaha.nz

Man O’ War Vineyards

(Image credit: Courtesy of Man O’ War Vineyards)

On the farthest end of Waiheke, looking out to private islands and a nature reserve, Man O’ War Vineyards is reached by a winding car ride, or the new Explore ferry service that sails direct. The eponymous Man O’ War Bay is often protected from the weather, where private yachts anchor for the night and take the tender in for supplies during the day. The Tasting Room is in the style of a simple Kiwi bach in stained-black timber with white window frames. A casual menu is mainly enjoyed at picnic tables spread out on the lawn, under the shade of Pohutukawa trees with striking red flowers that bloom in the summer.

Man O’ War Vineyards is located at 725 Man O War Bay Road, Waiheke Island 1971, New Zealand; manowar.co.nz

Tantalus Estate

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tantalus Estate)

Named after the vintage decanter sets designed to safeguard precious liquors under lock and key, Tantalus Estate is a tempting winery destination. The family-owned estate in Onetangi Valley spans 20 acres of vineyards, olive groves, native wetlands and beehives. Within the Spanish-inspired building by Cheshire Architects, you will find a fine dining restaurant, boutique wine shop, private dining room with a wine library and even a microbrewery. Head chef Axel Curtet-Latreille presents seasonal dishes that showcase provenance through bold flavours and exciting textures. The à la carte menu includes heirloom tomato with buffalo mozzarella ice cream and basil. Meanwhile, ‘the trust the chef’ menu may see you try ​​cured wild-caught kingfish with spanner crab, plums, macadamia and local wasabi, paired expertly with a 2023 pinot gris.

Tantalus Estate is located at 70/72 Onetangi Road, Onetangi, Waiheke Island 1971, New Zealand; tantalus.co.nz

What to do

Space Art Gallery

Kiya Nancarrow (Image credit: Courtesy of Space Art Gallery)

Space is a contemporary gallery by a collective of eight well-established island artists. The works run the gamut, from pieces you can hold in (or wear on) your hand to large-scale outdoor sculptures. Sculptor Kiya Nancarrow works in ceramic and steel to convey a sense of movement and energy that she believes passes through all things. Olivier Duhamel’s laminated wood, acrylic and bronze sculptures are a homage to the human form. Jeweller Jenny Mason captures Aotearoa’s natural flora, fauna and landscapes in intricate metalwork.

Space Art Gallery is located at 114 Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Auckland 1081, New Zealand; spaceartgallery.co.nz

Waiheke Community Art Gallery

(Image credit: Courtesy of Waiheke Community Art Gallery)

Waiheke is a haven for New Zealand painters, sculptors, jewellers, photographers, ceramicists and all manners and mediums of artists. Waiheke Community Art Gallery, established in 1995 as a not-for-profit society in the island’s main village of Oneroa, aims to promote the visual arts with a diverse exhibition programme and award events displaying the work of more than 100 artists annually. Get to know the local art scene here, and pick up a Waiheke Art Map to discover more as you explore the island.

Waiheke Community Art Gallery is located at 2 Korora Road, Oneroa, Waiheke Island 1081, New Zealand; waihekeartgallery.org.nz