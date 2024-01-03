The Black Diamond is a hidden culinary gem in the Ahuriri Valley of Aotearoa New Zealand
Reached after a guided horse trek, The Black Diamond awaits with an off-the-beaten-track culinary experience
Appearing between two craggy peaks, The Black Diamond is a well-deserved destination restaurant for those who have arrived on horseback or hiking. It’s available to book for as-private-as-possible groups, who have passed through a hidden track in the rugged Canterbury region.
The Black Diamond offers a personalised three-course meal with wine pairings, courtesy of head chef Dane Archery
Champagne and canapés welcome guests, along with sweeping views of the Ahuriri Valley and beyond. Head chef Dane Archery prepares a personalised three-course meal with wine pairings while sharing their provenance, from high-country farm stations to river-side vineyards.
Much like The Lindis (the nearby luxury lodge also owned by The Lindis Group), the cabin is inspired by its striking natural surroundings. A sizeable rock to the left of The Black Diamond gave rise to its monolithic form, designed by Tony Butel of Ground Up Studio.
As a truncated diamond shape, the interior footprint is a mere 12 sqm but the rare solid walls jut out at a 45-degree angle, which doubles the hosting space facing the full-glass front. The singular peak roof and sun-drenched deck accentuate the angular structure, which appears like a tardis from thin air. Inside is surprisingly spacious with deep in-built benches and recessed lighting, ensuring all eyes are on the landscape.
The materials had to be sturdy enough for the environment yet light enough to be carried in by the team at JB Building when their four-wheel drives had to stop short. Black-stained larch creates a rain screen over a corrugated iron base. Engineered timber, left over from the construction of the Mt Isthmus lodge, also by The Lindis Group, finishes the interiors. (A private car transfer is also available to diners.)
The Ahuriri Valley is named after the Ngāi Tahu chief, Tu Ahuriri. Māori used to pass through here to find precious pounamu greenstone on the coast. The practice of manakitanga hospitality is still present – with the vast yet intimate setting requiring the utmost care and respect.
The Black Diamond leaves a lasting impression on its visitors, but not on the natural world. The off-the-grid structure catches water and solar panels generate power, ensuring the Ahuriri Valley remains as untouched as it is treasured.
With an eye for detail and style, Jessica-Belle Greer is a freelance writer from Aotearoa New Zealand. In her home country, she has been the feature editor for leading magazines, including Fashion Quarterly and Denizen. Now based in London, she is exploring new horizons while sharing the best of New Zealand with the world.
