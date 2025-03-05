Modernist churches: we give praise for the genre’s concrete geometries
Modernist churches offer awe and architectural inspiration, blending concrete geometries with spiritual reverence; we take a tour
You don't need to subscribe to spirituality to admire the spectacle modernist churches have to offer. The spatial gymnastics and fantastical geometries of many post-war ecclesiastical structures are inspirational, offering striking visuals and architecture that was cutting-edge for its time. Creating a genre in its own right, the modernist architecture of religious buildings became a playground for architects to experiment and express themselves throughout the 20th century – in Europe and beyond.
Modernist churches: six of the world's finest examples
Many creatives have been drawn to modernist churches, captivated by their vision, structural feats and bold design. Photographer (and Wallpaper* contributor) Jamie McGregor Smith is one of them, recently revealing his personal journey across post-war modernism through a series of worn and weathered structures captured through his lens for a book titled Sacred Modernity: The Holy Embrace of Modernist Architecture, published by Hatje Cantz.
At Wallpaper*, we have also long been partial to the genre, having featured numerous case studies representing the typology over the years. From the brutalist forms of Julian Lampens' work in Belgium to Walter Maria Förderer's mesmerising compositions, we have gathered six striking examples to enjoy. Scroll down for more.
Our Blessed Lady of Kerselare by Julian Lampens, Belgium
Belgian modernist Julien Lampens' commission for the Chapel of Our Blessed Lady of Kerselare followed soon after the completion of his own house in 1960. However, the design with which he won the 1961 competition – with Professor Rutger Langaskens, one of his former teachers – was very different from what you see today. Upon winning, Lampens reworked the building, making it so altered from the original and so alien to the neighbourhood that during the concrete casting, passers-by thought it would be a silo. Despite this, and with the incumbent pastor's support, the high-ceilinged chapel – resembling a giant concrete skip – opened in 1966.
It featured bespoke concrete benches (currently removed), a large glass wall and a central concrete skylight, while the protruding mono-pitched roof provided outdoor shelter for the congregation. It was the chapel's large untreated surfaces that led many to label Lampens a follower of brutalist architecture, a tag he has never accepted. The chapel and his Eke house were landmarks in Lampens' career.
Pilgrimage Church by Gottfried Böhm, Germany
Born in 1920, the son of acclaimed architect Dominicus Böhm, Gottfried Böhm began his career combining architecture and sculpture at the Technical University Munich and the Academy of Fine Arts. His finished works include more than 40 churches, from Taiwan to Brazil. The Pilgrimage Church project began as a competition-winning entry in 1964, in response to the Catholic archdiocese of Koln's call for a church in Neviges, a small town about half an hour outside the city.
Böhm's winning design ticked all the boxes, providing both the space and atmosphere for religious functions – it offers seating for 800 and standing room for 2,200 in a truly spectacular building – without any obvious recourse to traditional religious symbolism. The church was completed in May 1968 and instantly became a landmark in the town. Taking advantage of a row of pilgrims' houses and the church's position at the top of a slope, Böhm created a processional way leading up the hill, into the church's open courtyard and inside, ending at the altar and the pilgrimage's religious climax.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Church of Santa Maria Immacolata by Giovanni Michelucci
Comprising a pair of intersecting and spiralling concrete amphitheatres – one internal, the other external – the Church of Santa Maria Immacolata, consecrated in 1983, is a late-flowering masterwork by Italian architect Giovanni Michelucci, who died in 1990 at the age of 99. Commissioned in 1966, Santa Maria Immacolata is both a parish church and a memorial to the 1,450 citizens of Longarone killed on the night of 9 October 1963 by a megatsunami caused by a landslide crashing into the nearby Vajont Dam, triggering a 250m-high wave that engulfed the town.
Santa Maria Immacolata is sombre and haunting, a journey of the soul up to the mountains and down again along an enigmatic architectural path. Its sinuous copper roof covers the asymmetric, stone-clad concrete building like the folds of a Biblical tent, while the columns supporting the roof form a mesmerising architectural grove.
First Christian Church by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, USA
First Christian Church, designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen and completed in 1942, is widely considered to be the first modernist architecture church in the United States. Designated a national Historic Landmark in 2000, the structure features a tower that soars six levels above ground, and also includes a basement and a cistern in a sub-basement. Its walls are entirely constructed of brick – 29 inches thick at the base, tapering to 17 inches thick at the top.
A recent renovation stabilised and repaired its tower’s Clock Chamber levels, removing the east and west walls, along with the removal of brick veneer on the north and south faces, and the dismantling of the parapets. The east and west sides were then reconstructed with a concrete block back-up for stability. The plastic which had replaced the tower’s original precast concrete grilles was substituted with Indiana limestone, carved in the original patterns to simulate the appearance of the tower’s period concrete construction – but with much-enhanced durability.
Church of the Holy Cross by Walter Maria Förderer, Switzerland
Walter Maria Förderer, born in 1928, was at the forefront of the generation of Swiss architects to practise in the late 1940s and 1950s. He began his career as a sculptor, and his use of concrete evolved from his preference for the hands-on contact with a material. By the time he was in his forties, Förderer had become an inspiration to Swiss architects, spawning a fashion for expressive concrete schemes which threatened to usurp even Le Corbusier’s achievements in the field. His design for the Church of the Holy Cross in Chur is small, squat and brooding, compared to his other work, but it's no less imposing. The bell tower appears highly symbolic, with two interlocking elements and a cross held aloft from the church’s façade.
Clifton Cathedral by Percy Thomas Partnership, UK
Architecture buffs might recognise the brutalist Clifton Cathedral in Bristol by its distinctive, irregular, elongated hexagonal floorplan. Architecture and heritage experts Purcell were behind a recent, careful repair work to the building’s historical fabric, rendering the cathedral fully watertight for the first time ever. The structure, also known as the Roman Catholic Cathedral Church of SS Peter and Paul in Clifton, Bristol, was originally constructed between 1969-73 to a design by Ron Weeks of the Percy Thomas Partnership and is a Grade II*-listed monument.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A playful chicken coop is the Lake District’s newest architectural talking point
Flock to Cumbria’s Grizedale Arts, where this structure is the culmination of a hotly contested design competition
By Lisa Wright Published
-
Sarah Lucas’ provocative ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture adorns a new collaboration with Tekla
British artist Sarah Lucas teams up with Copenhagen-based Tekla on a towel decorated with her 2017 ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture, with proceeds going to Studio Voltaire and its support for emerging artists
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Saint Laurent unveils Sushi Park Paris: the Los Angeles omakase's new outpost
A beloved Californian restaurant finds a second home at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite flagship, merging the worlds of haute couture and high-end gastronomy
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The modernist home of musician Imogen Holst gets Grade II listing
The daughter of the composer Gustav Holst lived here from 1964 until her death, during which time the home served a locus for her own composition work, which included assisting Benjamin Britten
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Explore the Perry Estate, a lesser-known Arthur Erickson project in Canada
The Perry estate – a residence and studio built for sculptor Frank Perry and often visited by his friend Bill Reid – is now on the market in North Vancouver
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
Take a deep dive into The Palm Springs School ahead of the region’s Modernism Week
New book ‘The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975’ is the ultimate guide to exploring the midcentury gems of California, during Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Meet Minnette de Silva, the trailblazing Sri Lankan modernist architect
Sri Lankan architect Minnette de Silva is celebrated in a new book by author Anooradha Iyer Siddiq, who looks into the modernist's work at the intersection of ecology, heritage and craftsmanship
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025: let the desert architecture party begin
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 launches on 13 February, marking the popular annual desert event’s 20th anniversary, celebrated this year through more midcentury marvels than ever
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Inside Bell Labs, the modernist vision behind Severance's minimalist setting
We explore the history of Bell Labs - now known as Bell Works - the modernist Eero Saarinen-designed facility in New Jersey, which inspired the dystopian minimalist setting of 'Severance'
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We zoom in on Ontario Place, Toronto’s lake-defying 1971 modernist showpiece
We look back at Ontario Place, Toronto’s striking 1971 showpiece and modernist marvel with an uncertain future
By Dave LeBlanc Published
-
Tour 21 lesser-known modernist houses in Europe
Take a tour of some of Europe's lesser-known modernist houses; architectural writer and curator Adam Štěch leads the way, discussing the 20th-century movement's diversity under a single vision
By Adam Štěch Published