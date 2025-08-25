Premium pocketable audio scales up with the new SP4000 from Astell&Kern

Although the portable music player has fallen far from its iPod-era peak, there are plenty of people who still prize the ability to carry their own musical data, rather than rely on the streaming services. Sony still make their Walkman series and there are countless, quasi-disposable micro-scale mp3 players available for sale online.

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000 (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

But are there premium options? Of course. In addition to Sony’s hi-res Walkman series, audiophiles have long had the hefty, brick-like devices made by South Korean company Astell&Kern to contend with. This is A&K’s latest, the SP4000, and it not only amps up the power of the hardware but adds a layer of super quality finishes that better reflects its price.

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000 (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

The faceted forms of A&K’s players have always been incredibly distinctive. In the case of the SP4000, the case is finished with a combination of ‘Rolex-grade’ stainless steel and ceramics, together with a soft, calf-leather case. The latter emphasises the angularity of the company’s designs, which might look ergonomically questionable but actually work very well in the hand.

The Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000 comes with a calf leather case (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

On the inside, the player is the first to feature access to the full Android OS, ensuring the device can double up as a way to access apps when connected to a network. The onboard UI is an evolution of A&K’s fourth generation Crimson OS, giving you the ability to sweep through album artworks and treat your virtual collection as if it was a physical one. The large 6” display has a resolution of 2160x1080 and is the biggest ever fitted to one of the company’s players.

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000 portable audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

The material approach is extremely high end, with a reassuring weight and physicality, thanks in no small part to the use of high grade 904L stainless steel, more usually found in diving watches and other luxury goods. The calf leather case is another piece of the premium jigsaw, sourced from German leather supplier Perlinger.

(Image credit: Astell&Kern)

If you require it, the player can convey information via the LED lights that surround the power button and volume ‘crown’ – it’s niche information, to be sure (the Bit Depth of the current song), but it adds a welcome glow to the listening experience. Onboard software includes extensive EQ shaping to tune the sound just how you like it, as well as two old-school style VU meters to further emphasise the ‘analogue’ experience.

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000, detail of the LED crown (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

A common justification of the audiophile is that in spending excessive attention to detail (and funds) on equipment they are in fact encouraging a focused, concentrated listening experience. The SP4000 certainly fulfils these criteria, a portable player for those who want lossless sound forever, with a plethora of audio-shaping options.

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP4000, $3,900, AstellnKern.com, @AstellnKern.official