Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024: Peter Do to Dior

Last stop, Paris. Fashion month rounds out with Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024, featuring a nine-day schedule that spans shows from the city’s blockbuster houses – Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent among them – to a series of new arrivals in the fashion capital.

These include a one-off Marni show from Francesco Risso, seeing the Italian house present its latest collection in Karl Lagerfeld’s former private residence; a Paris debut from Peter Do who has previously shown in New York (and features in our recent Wallpaper* USA 300 guide to creative America), as well as the first collection from former Lacoste creative director Louise Trotter at Carven.

Elsewhere, expect returns to Paris Fashion Week from Maison Margiela and Mugler, as well as a raft of younger labels – highlights will no doubt include Duran Lantink, Kiko Kostadinov and Vaquera, each bringing their distinct, energetic style to the week.

Finally, Chloé and Celine alum Phoebe Philo will also reveal her much-anticipated first eponymous collection digitally, promised at some point in September. Just when remains to be seen – her devoted following awaits.

Here, in our ongoing round-up, is the best of Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024, as it happens.

Best of Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024

Dior

Dior S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Italian artist Elena Bellantoni created the immersive show set for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection, a video installation that aimed to disrupt the sexist depictions of womanhood in advertising from the 1960s to the 2000s. Titled ‘Not Her’, the work – commissioned by Dior for the show – saw Bellantoni create 24 new advertisements, ironically riffing on the archetypes of these ads, from housewife to air hostess, in a series of self-portraits. ‘It is about breaking out of a semantic grid,’ the house described of the piece, with Bellantoni adding that it’s a ‘response to the dominant stereotype: it’s not her, she’s no longer all that.’ In the showspace, the works were displayed on vast LED screens reminiscent of the split-flap displays found in airports and train stations.

It spoke to Grazia Chiuri’s continuing project to reimagine Dior through a feminist lens, collaborating largely with female artists on her collections and using her shows to highlight notable women from history. Last season (see Paris Fashion Week A/W 2023), she looked to rework feminine silhouettes of the 1950s in a collection inspired by Catherine Dior (house founder Christian Dior’s sister, and purported inspiration behind the enduring ‘Miss Dior’ fragrance) and French singers Édith Piaf and Juliette Gréco; here, Chiuri began with a similar desire, to weave past, present and future for her contemporary imagining of empowered femininity. ‘A reflection on the meaning of the present,’ she mused in the collection notes. 'A present in which past and future must coexist simultaneously... [a celebration of] the rebels who have asserted their independence in the face of a masculine world and challenged its system.’

This season, Chiuri looked toward the witch, a cultural archetype that for centuries was used to punish women, though here the designer sought a different narrative, recasting the supernatural figure as a ‘custodian of the knowledge of the mother-goddess, who passes on the science of plants and respect the time of nature’. Chiuri had been informed by the work of anthropologist Michela Zucca, who in a preview film describes the witch as ‘a pluriform figure, a leader figure... a woman who knows about nature more than others’ in medieval societies. As such, Chiuri noted inspiration from dress of the Middle Ages, woven subtly through the largely black and white collection in wide, décolletage-bearing necklines, chainmail-inspired knits and wrapped asymmetric shirting, while a more contemporary note was struck in masculine, oversized tailoring, slouchy parka jackets, and mid-length nipped-waist dresses that recalled Chiuri’s now-signature feminine silhouette (itself drawing inspiration from Christian Dior’s original haute couture collections).

Elsewhere, nods to nature came in a version of the house’s floral ‘Mille-fleurs’ pattern here rendered in a darker, X-ray-style print, while typically intricate embroideries recalled phases of the moon, healing herbs and mythical animals. Midcentury Italian artist Alberto Burri’s Matterist works, meanwhile, inspired worn or destroyed fabrications across a series of shredded dresses (‘tears, lacerations and combustion’, as the house described). The latter provided a through line to the previous, A/W 2023 collection, where creased and mottled finishes gave a feeling of dishevelment Chiuri called ‘at once strong and fragile’ – the marks, perhaps, of a woman’s life pushing against the grain.

Peter Do

Peter Do S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Peter Do)

Having previously shown his collections in New York – where earlier this month he showed a debut collection as creative director of Helmut Lang – Vietnam-born, New York-based designer Peter Do chose to decamp to Paris this season, making his debut in the French fashion capital on Tuesday morning (26 September; the show also included eight looks from the busy designer’s collaboration with American retailer Banana Republic). ‘This season, we want our work to speak for itself,’ said Do via the pre-show collection notes, presenting a collection of elegant tailored silhouettes with suggestions of subversion – like tailored trousers slashed along the front to reveal a stockinged leg beneath, or abbreviated blazers cropped to just beneath the chest. A contrasting languidity came in simple elongated white shirting or subtly sheer organza vest tops and dresses that were draped across the body. Together, it provided a satisfying opening to the week: proof that Do’s New York-infused cool translates.

Stay tuned for more from Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024.