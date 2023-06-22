Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024: Louis Vuitton to Wales Bonner

Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024 is the final stop on the month-long European menswear tour, with previous layovers in London, Florence, and Milan. As ever, the packed six-day schedule features the city’s most storied brands – chief among them this season Louis Vuitton, where Pharrell Williams began the week’s proceedings with a blockbuster menswear debut for the house that took place on the city’s oldest standing bridge, Pont Neuf. Meanwhile, at Dior, which is scheduled for Friday, Kim Jones will celebrate five years as menswear creative director of the house. New collections from Loewe, Givenchy, Hermès and Dries Van Noten, among others, will also feature alongside an array of rising talent.

Here, in our ongoing round-up, is the best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024, as it happens.

The best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024

Wales Bonner

(Image credit: Courtesy of Wales Bonner)

‘That’s the long-distance runner, the quietness is loud too,’ read a quote from American artist David Hammons on the accompanying notes to Grace Wales Bonner’s latest collection, titled ‘Marathon’. A meditation on the determined grace of long-distance runners – ‘the unwavering spirit striding, soaring’ – saw the British designer look towards the legendary marathon runners of Ethiopia and Kenya, Eliud Kipchoge and Haile Gebrselassie among them. In an ode to ‘long journeys and life missions’, Wales Bonner elucidated that several of the garments were imbued with a sense of time: Tibeb fabric was hand-woven in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, raffia hand-embroidered onto skirts and vests, while macramé garments were adorned with glass beads from Ghana (recent collections have seen the designer double-down on handcraft). Such crafts take time and practice, which Wales Bonner linked to both the art of the marathon and her own ongoing practice as a designer – ’the point where mantras repeat without effort, where routine transcends into a tranquil flow’. A new collaboration with Adidas Originals also featured, including a replica of the Neftenga sneaker worn by Gebrselassie to win the Berlin Marathon in 2008 in a world record-breaking time.

Botter

Botter S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Botter)

On the seat of each attendee at Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh’s latest show was a keyring, created alongside artist Daniel Von Weinberger and featuring the discarded heads of Barbie-doll-style toys. The collection notes explained that they were a contemporary riff on voodoo dolls, a reflection of the collection itself, which looked past popular understandings of the practice – namely, that such dolls are used to inflict harm on others – towards the origins of ‘vodou’, which began in Haiti. Here, vodou has a more expansive outlook: ‘everything within the universe affects everything else... We are all a unity, the notion of the unity of all forces of nature is central to vodou,’ read the notes. It provided a reflection of the designers’ own border-crossing approach, which they call ‘Caribbean Couture’ (Rushemy was born in Curaçao, and Herrebrugh has family roots in the Dominican Republic). A vest, jacket and trousers in intricately woven plastic spoke became symbolic of interconnectedness (‘a continuous flow of energy’), while other garments featured works by Haitian artist Day Brièrre, printed on organic silks and woven into jacquard using their signature algae yarns.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Pharrell Williams‘ blockbuster Louis Vuitton debut saw the polymathic musician shut down Paris’ Pont Neuf to present a star-studded first menswear collection for the brand (guests included Beyoncé, Rihanna and Jay-Z, the last closing out the evening with a musical perfromance). Tracing a metaphorical line between Virginia, USA, where Williams was born and grew up, and Paris, the collection featured varsity wear inspired by the Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, alongside riffs on the house’s signature ‘Damier’ check. The historic show ended with a performance from Virginia-based gospel choir Voices of Fire. ‘When you come from a culture that has been purposefully blocked and set in disadvantaged situations, you can’t imagine what’s even possible. But there’s this narrative that’s changing,’ said Williams. ‘When I say the sun is shining on me – and it’s shining on all of us – listen, this is a French house but they went right back to America and found another Black man, and gave me the keys.’

