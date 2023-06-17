Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024: Valentino to Gucci

The menswear season rolls onwards to Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 as the Italian city plays host to an eclectic amalgam of runway shows, presentations and openings. Among them, a dedicated menswear show from Valentino, which opens the week on the afternoon of 16 June. Titled ‘The Narratives’ show and held at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, it sees the house divert from recent co-ed shows held in Paris – a tribute, says creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, to house founder Valentino Garavani, who showed his first menswear collection in 1985 in Milan.

Elsewhere in the city, Ralph Lauren Purple Label will make its return to the Milan Fashion Week schedule, while British labels JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy continue to choose the city to present their latest collections. Rounding out the week is the usual array of high-profile Italian houses, looking to define the menswear season ahead – among them Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Missoni, and Zegna, which will close the week on the afternoon of 19 June

Here, in our ongoing round up, the best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024, as it happens.

The best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024

Gucci

Gucci S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci )

Gucci’s latest menswear collection – which will mark the last created by the in-house design team before the debut of new creative director Sabato De Sarno – looked towards the ‘iconography’ of the house for an exercise in ‘adaption, deconstruction and reconstruction’. Namely, the house’s signature ’Horsebit’ loafer, introduced by Aldo Gucci in 1953 and featuring a miniature metal clamp like those found on a horse’s bridle. Since, it has become one of the house’s most recognisable emblems appearing across clothing, handbags, and shoes; as such, a special event to coincide with the menswear collection saw Milan-based curator and creative director Alessio Ascari gather several artists at the Spazio Maiocchi to reinterpret the style. These included photographer Charlie Engman, multi-media artist Harry Nuriev and designer Gyuhan Lee, each creating vivid ’rooms’ in a surreal country club playfully titled the ‘Gucci Horsebeat Society‘ (the exhibition will be open to the public from 17-18 June 2023). The collection itself flickered across screens in the space, comprising what the house called its take on a ’classic men’s wardrobe’ spanning louche wide-leg tailoring, oversized embroidered denim and sportier short sets featuring Gucci emblems – from the horsebit (here as a digital print on an oversized shirt) to the house’s signature GG boucle.

Valentino

Valentino S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino)

The invitation for the Valentino show was a special copy of Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel A Little Life, a sprawling exploration of male friendship in New York City. Marking the Roman house’s return to the menswear schedule – recent seasons have seen the house present co-ed offerings – and also to Milan, where Valentino Garavani staged the first Valentino menswear show in 1985, the novel proved an apt counterpoint to a collection that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said was an attempt to ‘redefine an identity of men, to re-examine a meaning of masculinity’. Held in the courtyard of Milan’s Università Statale di Milano against a live soundtrack from New York musician D4vd, the poetic offering combined sartorial elegance – much of the collection focussed on tailoring, gently oversized or elongated – with romantic flourishes, from blooming floral prints to quotes from Yanagihara’s novel printed on bags and shirts (’we are so old, we have become young again,’ was one such slogan). Piccioli also noted a feeling of fragility in the collection, referencing the Japanese concept of ‘kintsugi’ (’golden seams’) which denotes the power of imperfection and repair. ‘A strength can be found in fragility, a power in gentleness, a perfection in imperfection,’ he said via the collection notes, likening it to his desire reconsider ‘the life of men, the life of their clothes, the reality of masculinity now’.