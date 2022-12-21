10 Wallpaper* photography moments of 2022, from piña coladas to Pipilotti Rist
The most memorable Wallpaper* photography moments of 2022, courtesy of our esteemed photo desk
The Wallpaper* photography desk turns its lens back on some of the most memorable photography moments of 2022. From travels to Oman to tours of Nike’s new Serena Williams Building, piña coladas to Pipilotti Rist, it’s been quite a year for our collaborating photographers. We can’t wait to see what photography gems are in store for 2023.
1. Maisie Cousins’ distinctive take on cosmetic dermatology
As artist Maisie Cousins told us of her instinctive take on our cosmetic dermatology story in the October 2022 issue: ‘I need to make images often and not really about anything in particular; [it’s] just a way of decompressing everyday things for me. If I’ve thought about it too much before I’ve made it, it’s ruined a bit for me. I need it to be more instant and impulsive.’
2. Mahmoud Mfinanga’s poetic exploration of Nike HQ’s new Serena Williams Building
We dispatched multidisciplinary artist Mahmoud Mfinanga to Portland, to photograph Nike’s new Serena Williams Building. ‘This project helped me rekindle my love of architecture,’ explains Mfinanga, who is the founder of the community-orientated platform Emmazed. ‘This moment was a pursuit of creating vignettes which attempted to reveal the poetics of space, and I’m truly thankful for everyone involved who made this a memorable journey.’
3. Olgaç Bozalp documented the rising creative scene in Muscat
For one a Trip story, we sent the globetrotting photographer Olgaç Bozalp to Muscat. ‘I went to Oman in 2018 to photograph my dad,’ he explained. ‘So visiting there again reminded me of my memories with him.’
4. Ilker Akyol spotlighted the otherworldly sculptures of Julien d’Ys
As the iconic hair stylist Julien d’Ys puts it himself, ‘What I did here is like dreaming, it is very strange. Maybe people are going to get it, or maybe not, but I hope so.’ Take a look back to our March 2022 issue for the full story of his hair-raising artworks.
5. Wolfgang Tillmans’ post-installation self-portrait
‘I just made a relieved and happy after 16 days of installation self-portrait for you,’ Wolfgang Tillmans told us after completing the set up for his highly acclaimed retrospective at MoMA, New York, ‘To Look Without Fear’.
6. Joanna Wzorek’s sumptuous piña colada cover star
‘The image was inspired by the forever classic Guy Bourdin. Looking back at this image makes me appreciate how moments like that are one of a kind.’ Joanna Wzorek explains of her piña colada composition for our March 2022 fashion special ‘For this story we tried to escape the grim reality of the pandemic. We were coming out of another lockdown, so this shoot felt really, really special. I was trying to reflect on the current events and turn them into something completely detached from the present as if the model is being lured into the world of fantasy.’
7. Amanda Hakan’s portrait of American design doyenne, Kelly Wearstler
We tasked LA photographer Amanda Hakan with photographing one of our October 2022 issue guest editors, designer Kelly Wearstler. ‘The opportunity to photograph Kelly in her home was unlike anything I’ve had before,’ says Hakan, whose practice focuses on exploring the subtleties of intimacy. ‘She was visible in every single detail of her home, down to the custom moulding, perfectly curated bathroom fixtures and everything in between.’
8. The extraordinary world of Pipilotti Rist, through the lens of Stefanie Moshammer
Stefanie Moshammer, an Austrian visual artist whose practice involves various media, headed to Zurich to shoot the pioneering Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. ‘At some point, Pipilotti wanted to take photos of me, so I handed her my camera,’ she says. ‘When you plan to photograph Pipilotti Rist, you end up being photographed by Pipilotti Rist.’
9. Our interpretation of artist Cerith Wyn Evans’ favourite dish, laverbread
For our November 2022 Art Issue Artist’s Palate feature, we created a culinary homage to the work of Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans, and his favourite dish, laverbread. ‘I’m made of this. I ate it every single day for breakfast throughout my childhood,’ says the artist, who is best known for poetic neon works that dance in space and leave traces on the mind and retina. For him, the beauty of laverbread lies in its consistency: rich, globular and gleaming.
10. Matthieu Lavanchy’s take on the best of A/W22 fashion
Swiss photographer Matthieu Lavanchy is known for his captivating still-lifes and intimate interior shots that manage to be both elegant and quirky. For our September 2022 issue, the Paris-based visual artist shot our favourite pieces from the A/W22 collections. ‘These images turned out surprisingly different to what I initially planned but this is what I love about them!’ explains Lavanchy, a reminder of how the unexpected is a joy of the creative process.
Sophie is currently Photography Editor at Wallpaper*. Sophie joined the team following the completion of her photography degree in 2018, and works with Photography Director Holly Hay, where she shoots, commissions, produces, and writes on photography. Alongside this, she continues her art practice as a photographer, for which she was recently nominated for the Foam Paul Huf Award. And in recognition of her work to date, Sophie was nominated by the British Journal of Photography for the Futures photography platform in 2021.
