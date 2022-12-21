10 Wallpaper* photography moments of 2022, from piña coladas to Pipilotti Rist

The Wallpaper* photography desk turns its lens back on some of the most memorable photography moments of 2022. From travels to Oman to tours of Nike’s new Serena Williams Building, piña coladas to Pipilotti Rist, it’s been quite a year for our collaborating photographers. We can’t wait to see what photography gems are in store for 2023.

1. Maisie Cousins’ distinctive take on cosmetic dermatology



(Image credit: Maisie Cousins)

As artist Maisie Cousins told us of her instinctive take on our cosmetic dermatology story in the October 2022 issue: ‘I need to make images often and not really about anything in particular; [it’s] just a way of decompressing everyday things for me. If I’ve thought about it too much before I’ve made it, it’s ruined a bit for me. I need it to be more instant and impulsive.’

READ MORE

2. Mahmoud Mfinanga’s poetic exploration of Nike HQ’s new Serena Williams Building

(Image credit: Mahmoud Mfinanga)

We dispatched multidisciplinary artist Mahmoud Mfinanga to Portland, to photograph Nike’s new Serena Williams Building. ‘This project helped me rekindle my love of architecture,’ explains Mfinanga, who is the founder of the community-orientated platform Emmazed. ‘This moment was a pursuit of creating vignettes which attempted to reveal the poetics of space, and I’m truly thankful for everyone involved who made this a memorable journey.’

READ MORE

3. Olgaç Bozalp documented the rising creative scene in Muscat

Colourful fabrics hang on an acacia tree in a village to the east of the Muscat (Image credit: Olgaç Bozalp)

For one a Trip story, we sent the globetrotting photographer Olgaç Bozalp to Muscat. ‘I went to Oman in 2018 to photograph my dad,’ he explained. ‘So visiting there again reminded me of my memories with him.’

4. Ilker Akyol spotlighted the otherworldly sculptures of Julien d’Ys

The Coquette by Julien d’Ys comprising a painted mannequin, netting from a package of firewood, a plastic cleaning glove, and a wig moulded with acrylic paint (a technique developed by d’Ys for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute) (Image credit: Ilker Akyol)

As the iconic hair stylist Julien d’Ys puts it himself, ‘What I did here is like dreaming, it is very strange. Maybe people are going to get it, or maybe not, but I hope so.’ Take a look back to our March 2022 issue for the full story of his hair-raising artworks.

READ MORE

5. Wolfgang Tillmans’ post-installation self-portrait

(Image credit: Wolfgang Tillmans)

‘I just made a relieved and happy after 16 days of installation self-portrait for you,’ Wolfgang Tillmans told us after completing the set up for his highly acclaimed retrospective at MoMA, New York, ‘To Look Without Fear’.

READ MORE

6. Joanna Wzorek’s sumptuous piña colada cover star

‘Globe’ iced beverage glass, by Wedgwood, from Selfridges. Earrings, by Chanel. Entertaining Director: Melina Keays. Fashion Director: Jason Hughes (Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

‘The image was inspired by the forever classic Guy Bourdin. Looking back at this image makes me appreciate how moments like that are one of a kind.’ Joanna Wzorek explains of her piña colada composition for our March 2022 fashion special ‘For this story we tried to escape the grim reality of the pandemic. We were coming out of another lockdown, so this shoot felt really, really special. I was trying to reflect on the current events and turn them into something completely detached from the present as if the model is being lured into the world of fantasy.’

READ MORE

7. Amanda Hakan’s portrait of American design doyenne, Kelly Wearstler

Kelly Wearstler, photographed in July 2022, wearing a Balenciaga top and trousers, a Staud jacket, vintage earrings and Moncler glasses, in her bedroom at Hillcrest, her home in Beverly Hills. The bed features a Marcello Mioni headboard and Sferra’s ‘Giza’ bedding, while the walls are painted in Farrow & Ball Salt. Portrait Amanda Hakan. Fashion Monica Rose. Styling assistant: Katie Peare. Make-up: Maria Vargas. Hair: Nick Flores (Image credit: Amanda Hakan)

We tasked LA photographer Amanda Hakan with photographing one of our October 2022 issue guest editors, designer Kelly Wearstler. ‘The opportunity to photograph Kelly in her home was unlike anything I’ve had before,’ says Hakan, whose practice focuses on exploring the subtleties of intimacy. ‘She was visible in every single detail of her home, down to the custom moulding, perfectly curated bathroom fixtures and everything in between.’

READ MORE

8. The extraordinary world of Pipilotti Rist, through the lens of Stefanie Moshammer

Portrait of artist Pipilotti Rist (Image credit: Stefanie Moshammer)

Stefanie Moshammer, an Austrian visual artist whose practice involves various media, headed to Zurich to shoot the pioneering Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. ‘At some point, Pipilotti wanted to take photos of me, so I handed her my camera,’ she says. ‘When you plan to photograph Pipilotti Rist, you end up being photographed by Pipilotti Rist.’

READ MORE

9. Our interpretation of artist Cerith Wyn Evans’ favourite dish, laverbread

(Image credit: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)

For our November 2022 Art Issue Artist’s Palate feature, we created a culinary homage to the work of Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans, and his favourite dish, laverbread. ‘I’m made of this. I ate it every single day for breakfast throughout my childhood,’ says the artist, who is best known for poetic neon works that dance in space and leave traces on the mind and retina. For him, the beauty of laverbread lies in its consistency: rich, globular and gleaming.

READ MORE

10. Matthieu Lavanchy’s take on the best of A/W22 fashion

Hat, price on request, by Raf Simons (Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy)

Swiss photographer Matthieu Lavanchy is known for his captivating still-lifes and intimate interior shots that manage to be both elegant and quirky. For our September 2022 issue, the Paris-based visual artist shot our favourite pieces from the A/W22 collections. ‘These images turned out surprisingly different to what I initially planned but this is what I love about them!’ explains Lavanchy, a reminder of how the unexpected is a joy of the creative process.

READ MORE