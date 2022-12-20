Cerith Wyn Evans: ‘I love nothing more than neon in direct sunlight. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful’
Cerith Wyn Evans reflects on his largest show in the UK to date, at Mostyn, Wales – a multisensory, neon-charged fantasia of mind, body and language
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Cerith Wyn Evans, and his work, are not easy to forget. I first encountered the former at Tate Britain in 2017, when he doused the Duveen Galleries in a carnival of white neon light. It burned traces on the mind and retina that lingered for hours to come.
The second, and even more memorable experience, was in 2018 at the award ceremony for the prestigious Hepworth Prize for Sculpture. The experimental filmmaker turned global force of sculpture had won the prize with a levitating, site-specific work titled Composition for 37 Flutes (in two parts), in which two intersecting glass arcs held pipes that inhaled and exhaled music that wavered between harmony and dissonance, through a programmed algorithm. It produced an unnerving, biological timbre that evoked the rasp and rhythm of the human respiratory system. When Wyn Evans accepted the award, he said, ‘It [the prize] means nothing, but I’m a Buddhist you see.’
At Mostyn gallery in the picturesque seaside town of Llandudno, Wales, Wyn Evans is currently showing his largest exhibition in his home country, and the UK, to date. But does it feel like a homecoming? ‘It’s certainly not a coincidence,’ says the artist, who represented Wales at the country’s inaugural pavilion at the 50th Venice Biennale in 2003. ‘[But] since I'm not making work about nationalism and identity politics, it somehow carries less weight because it isn’t, for want of a better term, the “subject” of the work.’
Mostyn, which has a century-long history of championing local and globally renowned contemporary art, fuses Edwardian architecture with a RIBA award-winning concrete modern expansion by Ellis Williams Architects. Enigmatically titled ‘....)(‘, Wyn Evans’ show isn’t just at Mostyn, but for Mostyn.
Wyn Evans’ show, curated by the gallery’s director, Alfredo Cramerotti, is borderless –infused with film, music, poetry, literature and Eastern philosophy, and how energy can flow freely through sculpture, video and found objects. The artist has turned Mostyn’s Edwardian galleries into a neon-charged fantasia, with works that dance through the spaces like illuminated drawings. Wyn Evans was keen to embrace the plentiful natural light in the 1901 building, and explore how light patterns will shift through the winter months. ‘I love nothing more than neon in direct sunlight. it’s absolutely heartbreakingly beautiful.’
StarStarStar/Steer (Transphoton) (2019) (Oriel 3) is a three-column LED structure suspended a few centimetres above the ground. Shifting from translucency to a piercing brightness, the piece draws on the codes of Doric architecture but seems to inhale and expire like something very much alive. ‘There’s this sort of tidal relation to the sea being here, but also a slow oscillating of filling and breathing and looking and being in the space.’
Another highlight is Pli S=E=L=O=N Pli, a 17-glass panel maze of four chambers that emits an eerie, improvised piano soundtrack of alternating time signatures composed and performed by Wyn Evans. Phase shifts (after David Tudor) (2020) sees vehicle windscreens and visor-shaped pieces of fractured glass engage in a game of reflections with surrounding works. They appear like ghosts of Calder’s mobiles, and an ode to the history of Duchamp’s The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even, (1915-1923). The work shattered in transit after its first exhibition, an event Duchamp embraced as the work’s resolution. In another deviation from neon, Wyn Evans is also presenting Decor Relics, a series of smashed-up bits of temporary gallery walls salvaged from previous blue-chip exhibitions. Here, they are present as 'wall on wall', recontextualised and elevated from functional (then discarded) infrastructure to art in their own right. ‘They make a critique of the gallery as a model’, he says. ‘It’s cannibalism; the gallery kind of eating itself.’
The centrepiece of the show is Mostyn Drift. The neon installation was originally titled Aspen Drift and displayed in 2021 at the Aspen Art Museum in Colorado, but owing to lockdown restrictions in the US, this is the first time Wyn Evans has seen the piece assembled. It’s a 3D incarnation of Japanese Noh theatre, capturing time signatures, stutters, and the foot patterns of movement, but devoid of bodies. This is just one example of Wyn Evans' ability to disrupt, and rupture existing modes of communication, translating movement into notational codes, then a ghostly visual embodiment of the controlled randomness of the world around us.
‘....)(‘, by Cerith Wyn Evans, is at Mostyn, Llandudno, North Wales until 5 February 2023. mostyn.org (opens in new tab)
In June 2023, Phaidon will publish the first comprehensive monograph dedicated to Cerith Wyn Evans’ work, featuring new text by the artists, and contributions from Nancy Spector and Daniel Birnbaum. phaidon.com (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Nifemi Marcus-Bello is the Nigerian designer shaping Africa’s designscape
Among Wallpaper’s ‘Future Icons’, Lagos-based designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello speaks of creating a local manufacturing network and documenting design production in Africa
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh • Published
-
Luxury loungewear brands to hibernate in this winter
As days get shorter and temperatures drop, we present the best loungewear for luxuriating in this autumn and winter, from brands including Loro Piana, Raey, Extreme Cashmere and more
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Portable lights to illuminate your winter nights
The best portable lights and where to buy them: brighten up your winter evenings with this edit of portable lamps for your desk, garden and more
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The best 7 Christmas installations in London for art lovers
As London decks its halls for the festive season, explore our pick of the best Christmas installations for the art-, design- and fashion-minded
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Vanessa Beecroft’s ethereal performance and sculpture exhibition explore Sicily’s cultural history
At the historic Palazzo Abatellis, Sicily, Vanessa Beecroft has unveiled ‘VB94’, a new tableau vivant comprising a one-time performance and a new series of sculptures, the latter on view until 8 January
By Hili Perlson • Published
-
London art exhibitions: a guide for this week
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Last updated
-
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Pulse Topology in Miami is powered by heartbeats
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer brings heart and human connection to Miami Art Week 2022 with Pulse Topology, an interactive light installation at Superblue Miami in collaboration with BMW i
By Fiona Mahon • Last updated
-
Textile artists: the pioneers of a new material world
These contemporary textile artists are weaving together the rich tapestry of fibre art in new ways
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Bruce Nauman’s Venice mega-show is a full body experience
Focusing on the American artist's performative 'Contrapposto Studies', Bruce Nauman's show at Punta della Dogana, Venice, gives new meaning to body language – on view until 27 November 2022
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
Tora Schultz: ‘Bitch on Wheels’ is a surreal, witty take on a world designed for the male body
From crash test dummies to pitchfork stilettos, Tora Schultz’s show ‘Bitch on Wheels’ at Copenhagen’s O–Overgaden is a tragic comedy exploring gender bias, stereotypes, and the surrealism of everyday life
By Alice Godwin • Published
-
The World Reimagined revisits the history of the transatlantic slave trade through art
Ahead of a Bonhams auction on 21 November, The World Reimagined will conclude with an epic finale in Trafalgar Square this weekend (19 and 20 November). The initiative uses art to illuminate the history of the transatlantic slave trade, inviting us ‘to face our shared history with honesty, empathy and grace’.
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams • Published