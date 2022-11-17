Photographer Maisie Cousins on nostalgia, impulsive making and ‘collecting useless things’
Explore the vision of British artist Maisie Cousins in ‘Through the lens’, our monthly series spotlighting photographers who are Wallpaper* contributors
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
With an approach deliciously described as ‘hedonistic and self-satisfying’, artist Maisie Cousins draws upon emotive personal experiences to explore themes of power, femininity, nature, technology, the body and indulgence in her recognisable compositions. Here, after shooting a conceptual story on cosmetic dermatology for the Wallpaper’s October 2022 issue, she tells us about the importance of being impulsive and the egg cups that made her feel something.
Wallpaper*: Describe your style and process
Maisie Cousins: I used to set out with a little shopping list of ingredients of different textures and colours and then see how it turned out together on my kitchen table. But now I find I’m using things that are already there rather than constructing.
W*: How did you bring your way of working to our October 2022 Issue story on cosmetic dermatology?
MC: It’s always been quite personal the way I work, a bit like a diary. Just collecting photos in no particular order or projects. I’ve always wanted to be a photographer who works in projects – I guess that could be a hangover from university but I could never do it. I need to make images often and not really about anything in particular; [it’s] just a way of decompressing everyday things for me.
If I’ve thought about it too much before I’ve made it, it’s ruined a bit for me. I need it to be more instant and impulsive.
W*: What do you think is the most interesting thing happening within photography now?
MC: You know what I don’t think it’s a photographer’s job to know what’s interesting right now. I’ve always felt out of the loop and relied on gallerists and editors to tell me that. I’m not ashamed! I’ve been so fortunate to have gotten represented by Hannah Watson at TJ Boulting gallery. I just blindly go with what she’s working on really.
W*: What’s on your radar?
MC: There’s an antiques/junk shop near me and I love to browse there. I love tat. I love bits and bobs and collecting useless things. I guess it’s a bit of nostalgia but I like to be transported a bit – not necessarily to another time but just that old feeling of certain plastics and objects. I bought some Bakelite egg cups and they truly made me feel something. I like to overhear conversations and I like gossip. I love hiding in that shop and eavesdropping on conversations between the owner and people coming in with what they think is valuable tat, and she tells them ‘no, it's not’. I really love old plastic. And memorabilia from old resorts or bars. Love a John Hinde postcard too.
W*: What’s next for you this year?
MC: Thinking about scale, bigger scale in the first place. I love to shoot macro and blow it up but I’m feeling quite compelled to go wider and bigger. Maybe it won't work out! I also want to make more physical one-off pieces. I have two solo shows next year so let’s see… I’ve got to get working.
Sophie is currently Photography Editor at Wallpaper*. Sophie joined the team following the completion of her photography degree in 2018, and works with Photography Director Holly Hay, where she shoots, commissions, produces, and writes on photography. Alongside this, she continues her art practice as a photographer, for which she was recently nominated for the Foam Paul Huf Award. And in recognition of her work to date, Sophie was nominated by the British Journal of Photography for the Futures photography platform in 2021.
-
Montreux Jazz Festival posters: a visual history
As artist Guillaume Grando (SupaKitch) unveils his poster for the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (30 June - 15 July 2023), we reflect on the most memorable designs since 1967, including from David Bowie to Andy Warhol and Camille Walala
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
In memoriam: Fernando Campana (1961 – 2022)
We remember Brazilian designer and architect Fernando Campana, who died on 16 November 2022 aged 61
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Hedi Slimane heads to Saint-Tropez for indie-inspired Celine collection
Inspired by the undone decadence of the early 2000s indie scene, Hedi Slimane’s latest collection for Celine is backdropped by Edenic south of France shorelines
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Rashid Johnson in Menorca: a journey through migration, longing and togetherness
We visited Rashid Johnson’s Brooklyn studio ahead of the artist’s show at Hauser & Wirth Menorca, which contemplates drift – physical and emotional
By Osman Can Yerebakan • Published
-
Cyprien Gaillard on chaos, reorder and excavating a Paris in flux
We interview French artist Cyprien Gaillard ahead of his major two-part show, ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ at Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations, coinciding with the inaugural Paris+ par Art Basel. Through abandoned clocks, love locks and asbestos, he dissects the human obsession with structural restoration
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Step inside the kaleidoscopic universe of Pipilotti Rist
Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, who headlines Wallpaper’s November 2022 issue, has transformed the way we see, with a poetic yet playful practice spanning three decades. Here, and in a special portfolio, she reveals how she has liberated video art from its conventions, imbued the digital realm with emotion, animated public spaces, and harnessed the healing powers of colour
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Last updated
-
Gathering: the new Soho gallery blending art and social activism
Gathering, the newest gallery resident in London’s Soho, will focus on contemporary art exploring systemic social issues. Ahead of Tai Shani’s inaugural show, we speak to founders Alex Flick and Trinidad Fombella about their vision for the gallery
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Olivia Arthur on expanding photography and minimising preconceptions
‘Through the lens’ is our monthly series that spotlights photographers who are Wallpaper* contributors. Here we explore the vision of Magnum photographer Olivia Arthur
By Sophie Gladstone • Last updated
-
Tracey Emin interview: ‘If I hadn’t made art, I would be dead by now’
We speak to British artist Tracey Emin in her hometown of Margate, where she has created a new painting to raise funds for TKE Studios, a pioneering complex serving the next generation of radical creatives. ‘I don’t want to die being an artist that made really interesting work. I want to make a future.’
By Sheila Lam • Last updated
-
Artist Ian Cheng explores the technological and aesthetic potential of AI
In Berlin’s cavernous Halle am Berghain, New York-based artist Ian Cheng plunges viewers into an immersive world of AI and existential anime in ‘Life After BOB’
By Will Jennings • Last updated
-
Wolfgang Tillmans on shaping photography as we know it: ‘I want to lay reality bare’
As Wolfgang Tillmans’ retrospective ‘To Look Without Fear’ opens at MoMA, we interview the acclaimed photographer about 35 years of activism, breaking conventions and capturing ‘the weight of existence’ through the everyday
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated