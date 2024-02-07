Ten sculptural hair clips to tame your tresses, from Miu Miu, Prada and more

These sculptural hair clips are ten practical yet decorative design solutions for days when high-maintenance styling feels like a bridge too far. Whether an oversized barrette crafted in patent leather courtesy of Miu Miu, a structured red ribbon by Ferragamo, or a rose made from Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric and finished with the house’s iconic enamel triangle, each is a welcome distraction from a less-than-perfect coiffure and an alternative to more formal hair jewellery.

The hair clips can be worn pinned in bangs or used to part a growing out fringe, added to cropped cuts or gelled locks, or as a tool to nonchalantly pile loose strands on top of your head in the middle of a working day. And, each has the Wallpaper* stamp of approval.

Ten sculptural hair clips

1. Sacai

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sacai)

Chitose Abe, creative director of Sacai, began her career as a pattern cutter at Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe, which explains the angular and slightly irregular shape of this claw clip, a continuation of the Japanese brand's ready-to-wear codes. This version is crafted in polished silver-tone brass, but Sacai also makes a gold-tone iteration. And, both have more than a touch of modernism about them. (Think: Constantin Brâncuși or Barbara Hepworth).

Sacai Silver S Hair Clip, £345, available at ssense.com.

2. Completedworks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Completedworks)

Trust London-based jewellery brand Completedworks to produce a barrette hairclip that is akin to a wearable sculpture. Made in gold vermeil, the clip is designed to fit seamlessly over a ponytail, creating the illusion of the folds of a scrunchie. In fact, the barrette is part of the brand’s ‘Fold’ collection, which is inspired by Georges Perec’s writings on the everyday; particularly ‘that which is generally not taken note of, that which is not noticed, that which has no importance’.

Completedworks gold-plated hair clip, £395, available at net-a-porter.com.

3. Celine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The Celine Triomphe motif dates back to 1973, designed by the founder of the Parisian fashion house, Céline Vipiana, as a ‘symbol of renewal’, and inspired by the Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile. Hedi Slimane, currently artistic director of Celine, has celebrated this symbol to full effect, particularly on leather accessories and in this claw clip made from acetate and steel, which feels distinctly architectural in form.

Celine, Triomphe large hair claw in acetate and steel, £325, available at celine.com.

4. Re-comb

(Image credit: Courtesy of Re-comb)

Re-comb produces hair accessories out of recycled plastic waste from the fashion and beauty industries. Whilst predominantly known for its tooth combs, it also makes clips, such as these large hair barrettes. The mixture of materials used provides the accessories with a veined effect, which is rather reminiscent of sculpted marble.

Re-comb large clip, £18.50, available at re-comb.com.

5. Katya

(Image credit: Courtesy of KATYA)

The third collection from London-based hair accessory brand Katya is inspired by a butterfly gently landing on petals. Made from durable yet light high-gloss cellulose acetate, and designed to work with thicker and longer hair, the newly launched Mariah clip can be worn in ponytails or twisted chignons (or even playfully clipped to bags and clothing, if you so wish).

Katya Mariah claw, £34, available at katya.world.

6. Prada

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Prada launched its Re-Nylon initiative in 2019, an endeavour that sees plastic collected from the ocean (such as discarded fishing nets) recycled, purified and regenerated into fabric. Since then, it has been masterfully sculpted by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons across clothes, footwear and accessories, such as this hair clip. Made with a leather tab and Plexiglas pin, here, Re-Nylon takes the form of a rose, recalling the ready-to-wear floral motifs that Mrs Prada and Simons so adore.

Prada rose-embellished Re-Nylon hairclip, £580, available at matchesfashion.com.

7. Miu Miu

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Recent Miu Miu runways have celebrated bad hair days, with autumn/winter 2023 providing a particularly chic take on dishevelment. (Guido Palau used balloons rubbed on hair to create static, frizzy strands, that were then set in place with hairspray). It's no wonder, then, that the Italian brand knows good hair accessories, including this oversized barrette clip in patent red leather, emblazoned with a three-dimensional Miu Miu logo.

Miu Miu leather logo hair clip, £280, available at harrods.com.

8. Hermès

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Hermès first introduced its Chaine d'Ancre motif in 1938, and it remains a source of inspiration for Pierre Hardy (creative director of jewellery, beauty and accessories) to this day. Here, the motif forms the centrepiece of this hair clip, where the signature links are blown up to large, almost inflated proportions in either a matte black or gilt finish.

Hermès Tri Maillon GM hair clip, £510, available at hermes.com.

9. Ferragamo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo)

Since taking the helm of Ferragamo in 2022, Maximilian Davies has solidified a particularly vibrant shade of red as one of the signature house colours. (It can be seen across campaigns, ready-to-wear and accessories, such as the Hug and Hobo bags). This hair clip is another example of the shade in action, this time on a soft silk ribbon that nods towards the history of the Italian label through a riff on the Vara bow.

Ferragamo Vara soft bow hair clip, £ 310.00 available at luisaviaroma.com.

10. Sophie Buhai

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sophie Buhai)

Los Angeles-based brand Sophie Buhai draws upon modernist design history, emphasising organic and sculptural forms across handcrafted jewellery and accessories. The same applies to this cellulose clip in the shape of a shell, which is part of Buhai’s most recent collection inspired by the natural beauty of the sea.

Sophie Buhai fan Shell tortoiseshell acetate hair clip, £260, available at net-a-porter.com.