Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with Bespoke director Sarah-Jane Molony

From an eye-rolling teapot to an eye-catching Rolex watch, this gift guide from Wallpaper’s Sarah-Jane Molony spans the chic, the recherché and the slightly cheeky. Come shopping…

Wallpaper* gift guide by Bespoke director Sarah-Jane Molony

A naughty teapot

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

I’m worried that pottery is all a bit 'serious' now. I’ve heard that some people are taking to the wheel as a form of meditation, while after-school clubs are also popping up in east London. It’s made me think about Anya Hindmarch’s ‘Eyes’ teapot from the latest Anya Life collection, not because of its slightly naughty expression, but because it is hand-painted in Britain’s famous Stoke on Trent pottery region – with the steady hand of an expert.



£125 anyahindmarch.com

A platform for good

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selfridges)

Every time I see a pair of Vivienne Westwood Ghillie platforms, I don’t think about gamekeepers stomping through the Highland heather with the tassel-trimmed laces swinging about. After all, the 6.2-inch heels are a bit steep for rugged pursuits. All I see is the runway moment, during a Vivienne Westwood 1993 show when Naomi Campbell toppled over in them. Then she smiled. They make me smile, too.

£745 selfridges.com

A sleek sheen

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aesop)

There are many reasons to love Aesop’s chief glosser. This Shine Hair & Beard oil has healthy-sounding seed extracts – borage and jojoba among them, and the scent’s green overtones are as lovely and fresh as you’d expect. And, shiny hair is always nice. Also check out the latest range of Aesop gift kits.

£25 aesop.com

A link to Love

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Meet my new week-long companion: a classic Gucci gold, geometric link chain that would work hard from Monday through to Sunday. It’s short but the perfect length, in classic yellow gold, with a wide clasp. And, to top it all, it's Italian-made.



£7,840 gucci.com

A party for the wrist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Watches of Switzerland)

One of the most unexpected new Rolex watches of 2023, what’s not to love about the Oyster Perpetual Celebration? It's like the dial decided to throw a bubbly soirée and invited every colour in its palette. This dial isn't just telling time, it's hosting a shindig.



£5,400 watches-of-switzerland.co.uk

A sky blue shirt

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ader Error)

I’ve just been to Seoul, which turned into a bit of a style odyssey. While there, I fell in love with Ader Error, making not one, not two, but three store pilgrimages to its spacey store in just five days. The cotton ‘Sig TRS Tag Shirt 01’ in Sky Blue might be the best tourist gift ever. And the store is worth the visit alone: when you buy something, staff pop the item down a Perspex shute. I watched my shirt tumble merrily between floors, then shoot out at the checkout. It’s all very Wonka-land. Only chicer.



£245.08 adererror.com

A compact gem

(Image credit: Courtesy of Samsung)

I’ve always been Galaxy girl, so my eyes are fixated on Samsung’s sleek new Galaxy ZFold5 5G 1TB. It’s not just 10g lighter but 15 per cent thinner than before, so it’s a compact gem. And, it's not just about looks; the Fold5's smart camera uses AI tech, ensuring every pic has a professional touch.

£2,049 selfridges.com

A sweet spot

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gohar World)

Crafted in a heritage, family-run factory in Italy and available from Gohar World – which happens to have a holiday shop in New York – these natural-paraffin candles are designed in two delectable ‘flavours’: Chocolate & Vanilla and Pistachio & Strawberry. They are perfect for someone, like me, who adores cooking but loathes dessert-making. Perhaps serving this playful, albeit waxy, creation at my next dinner party is the sweet solution.

$42 gohar.world.com