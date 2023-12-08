Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with beauty & grooming editor Hannah Tindle

The Wallpaper* gift guide is the perfect moment to put our motto – ‘the stuff that surrounds you’ – into practice. However, having just joined as beauty and grooming editor, when it came to whittling down the extensive list of beautifully designed things that I covet, it turned out to be no easy task. After some careful deliberation, I have managed to settle on a final edit of just ten. What made the cut? Find out below.

Wallpaper* gift guide by beauty & grooming editor Hannah Tindle

A philosophical jewel

Echappee Hermes Ring, Large Model, £450, available at hermes.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Inspired by Hermès' chaine d'ancre motif, which was designed by the maison in 1938, the Echappee ring demonstrates ‘the harmonious balance between practicality and beauty that is quintessential to the Hermès philosophy’. With a circular toggle in the centre, I’ve chosen the largest model available, as something this aesthetically pleasing deserves to be seen in high definition.

A step in time

‘It is with this tremendous sense of admiration and responsibility that I will seek to carry forward [Alaïa's] legacy of celebrating femininity and placing women at the heart of creation,’ said Pieter Mulier when he took the helm at the house in 2021. I think that these Tribale mules, crafted in buttery black suede and with sculptural silver embellishments in the shape of pebbles, are a testament to the fact that he has kept true to his word.

A perfect pair

Celine Margaret Jeans In Pismo Wash Denim, £790, available at Celine.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

I practically live in blue jeans and believe that one can never own enough pairs. Although, with such a vast collection, I can easily spend too much time agonising over which cut and shade of wash to choose when it comes to getting dressed for work. With this pair from Celine, which are blue jeans par excellence in their simplicity, I’d save a lot of time in the morning.

A much-needed replacement

Loewe Tomato Leaves Solid Soap, £43, available at perfumesloewe.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

Admittedly, I already have a bar of this soap hanging in my bathroom. It emits Loewe's signature Tomato Leaves scent, which more than lives up to the evocative description of a 'fresh verdant aroma of the vines just before they burst into fruit'. Studded with exfoliating particles of red algae, and with a creamy texture that lathers into a skin-nourishing foam, I would very much like to receive a replacement when the other runs out.

An ode to blue

Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Denim, £55, available at harveynichols.com; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black, available at dior.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

As previously mentioned, I have a penchant for blue jeans. This five-colour eyeshadow palette by Dior in the shade Denim cements the obsession once and for all. Designed by Peter Philips to reference haute couture pieces by the fashion house, the shadows contain cornflower extract. So although the formulation is highly pigmented and long-wearing, the finish on the lids is weightless, conjuring the lightness of silk. Whether worn blended together, or used individually for a bold wash of colour, completing my chosen look with two coats of black Diorshow mascara is a must.

A heavenly bath robe

Tekla Hooded Cotton-Terry Bathrobe, £155, matchesfashion.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Tekla)

Taking inspiration from art and architecture, including Le Corbusier and Agnes Martin, Tekla’s blankets and towels provide the most heavenly sleeping and bathing experiences (two activities I love to indulge in). This navy robe, crafted in extra thick, extra combed 385-gram terry cotton, is both highly absorbent and stands the test of time. This is just as well, because I think I would practically live in it should it ever be gifted to me.

A bedtime story

Byredo Team Colours Limited Edition Blanket, £440, available at byredo.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

Lighting a Byredo candle is always a welcome addition to any bedtime ritual. (I love the Loose Lips fragrance, which has been created with rose, violet and Morello cherry notes, bringing to mind the sugary, waxy scent of lipstick). A red and white limited edition of the brand's signature Alphabeta Blanket, woven in the softest cashmere and virgin wool blend, would heighten the sensory experience.

A classic hairbrush

Mason Pearson Popular Hairbrush, £123.50, available at harrods.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Mason Pearson)

When I was little, my mum owned a classic Mason Pearson hairbrush that made excellent work of detangling my very thick hair. Designed with boar and nylon bristles, and with a pleasingly ergonomic handle, it's a testament to its longevity and quality that she still uses the same brush to this day. (I think it’s about time I have one of my own.)

A hint of glamour

Saint Laurent Crystal-Embellished Headband, £565, available at mytheresa.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Anthony Vaccarello’s vision for Saint Laurent sees meticulous craft melding with unadulterated glamour. And even when paired with relaxed tailoring or loungewear, this diamanté embellished headband would provide a necessary touch of that glamour to the everyday. Plus, it makes the perfect accessory for the later days of your hair-wash cycle.

A generous companion

Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo, £5,550, available at bottegaveneta.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

I've never been one to travel light. Whether heading out of the country, or even just to the office, I find myself laden with endless detritus. Enter Bottega Veneta's Andiamo tote bag, in oxblood Intrecciato leather. Its roomy size would solve a multitude of storage issues, for years and years to come.

